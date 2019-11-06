Columbus Craft Meats Announces Launch of Charcuterie Tasting Board

"Our new Columbus ® Charcuterie Tasting Board is perfect for consumers looking for a premium charcuterie experience, whether they are entertaining or want to bring something to a party," said Henry Hsia, director of marketing for Columbus Craft Meats. "Instead of having to purchase the items individually and craft a board on their own, consumers can rely on our expertise."

The new Columbus® Charcuterie Tasting Board contains premium ingredients on a wood-printed board. The board has brand favorites Columbus® Italian dry salami and Columbus® Calabrese salami plus specially selected aged white cheddar cheese, premium chocolate-covered cranberries, Castelvetrano olives and La Panzanella multigrain crackers.

Hsia added, "The board contains our go-to favorites when building charcuterie boards. We hope consumers will enjoy these great flavor combinations as much as we do. The board comes ready to serve – just peel off the clear film and enjoy. There is no fussing with pouches or lids."

"We understand people don't always have the time to find the products, assemble and craft a high-quality and great-looking charcuterie board. With the Columbus® Charcuterie Tasting Board, now we are able to provide everyone with a quick, delicious option all delivered in an impressive-looking presentation."

The Columbus® Charcuterie Tasting Board retails for approximately $13.99 and is available nationwide. For more information on the Columbus™ brand, including where to purchase, please visit www.columbuscraftmeats.com

