Columbus Defense Attorney Brad Koffel Named to Best Lawyers 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being named to The Best Lawyers in America® is an achievement few lawyers ever achieve in their careers. Being selected year after year for over a decade is an even more elusive accomplishment earned by attorneys who've solidified themselves at the top of their fields.

For Columbus Attorney Brad Koffel, that's exactly the case.

With his latest inclusion in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, Koffel has now been named to the prestigious attorney rating publication for 15 consecutive years. He's been recognized for his defense work every year since 2008.

Respected by Peers

Best Lawyers is a "purely peer-review" attorney rating service that recognizes attorneys who have excelled in their areas of practice. To compile its annual list, Best Lawyers solicits nominations and exhaustive peer evaluations from fellow leading lawyers who are best positioned to assess the knowledge, skill, and accomplishments of candidates.

Nominated attorneys who earn the highest scores are ultimately included in the final Best Lawyers publication – a feat achieved by a very small percentage of all lawyers in active practice. For attorneys like Koffel, it's a glowing endorsement of his unparalleled knowledge and success, and a testament to the respect he's garnered from his colleagues.

Attorney Brad Koffel's 15th consecutive year of selection to Best Lawyers speaks volumes about a career spent protecting the rights, freedoms, and futures of the criminally accused.

As Managing Partner of Koffel Brininger Nesbitt, Koffel has grown his practice into one of Ohio's leading 100% privately retained criminal law firms. Over the course of his career, he has successfully represented thousands of men, women, and juvenile defendants in matters ranging from DUI and drug crimes to serious felonies, sex offenses, professional licensing hearings, and Title IX violations.

In addition to fighting for clients facing serious allegations, Koffel is also a respected leader in his field. He often serves as a guest speaks at CLE seminars and as a legal commentator for various media outlets. Koffel also hosts "For the Defense" – a weekly radio show on 610 WTVN.

