Columbus Division of Police Launches the DUI Interceptor Mobile Breath Testing Vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its OVI (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) Countermeasures Program, the Columbus Division of Police announced today that it has officially launched a mobile breath testing vehicle program, called the DUI Interceptor. The vehicle, which was provided through a grant, will patrol the streets of Columbus and surrounding areas starting March 15, 2023. The DUI Interceptor will assist officers roadside in the field, processing suspected DUI drivers on the spot. The vehicle's capabilities eliminate the need for officers to transport an impaired driver to a police facility to conduct a breath test, thereby reducing the time it takes for DUI processing and giving police more time to answer patrol calls for service.

The DUI Interceptor Mobile Breath Testing Vehicle

To produce a compelling and memorable program, the department partnered with Ohio-based Bolder & Co. Creative Studios to develop the name, graphics, and a suite of promotional materials that introduce the program and raise awareness in the Columbus area. As a program name, DUI Interceptor aims to clearly state the department's goal: remove impaired drivers from the road. The stylized superhero graphics were designed to be visually engaging while instilling confidence in the community that their safety is being protected. The tagline, "Going out tonight? So are we." encourages people to make a plan before they begin drinking to get home safely. To help facilitate drivers making safer choices, the department will establish partnerships with local ride services and will share that information on DUI Interceptor promotional materials.

"Our aim is always to promote safe, sober driving," said Sergeant Adam Barton, OVI Countermeasures. "The publicity around this program and the visibility of the vehicle are meant to make people think twice about driving after they've been drinking, knowing that if they do drive impaired, they will be charged."

About Columbus Division of Police

Established in 1816, the Columbus Division of Police has over 1,800 officers and 300 civilian employees. The Division covers 20 precincts across the greater Columbus metropolitan area and serves nearly 800,000 residents.

The agency's primary focus is the safety of those it serves, while treating residents with respect, dignity, and fairness. The dedicated men and women of the Columbus Division of Police are continuously engaged in community outreach and making sure to put forth the best-trained police force in the nation. Learn more at Columbus.gov/police

About Bolder & Co. Creative Studio

Bolder & Co. Creative Studio is a full-service branding and marketing agency that helps clients reach ambitious revenue and customer engagement goals through rock-solid brand strategy, award-winning design, and comprehensive, data-smart marketing programs. Learn more at BolderCreative.com

