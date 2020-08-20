Columbus Family Lawyers at Grossman Law Offices Named to Best Lawyers 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Columbus Family Law Attorneys from Grossman Law Offices have been named yet again to The Best Lawyers in America®, a prestigious achievement reserved for lawyers who've earned the respect and esteem of their peers.

Firm Attorneys Jeffrey A. Grossman, Andrew S. Grossman, Anthony R. Auten, and Tracy A. Younkin were each named to the annual Best Lawyers list in the area of Family Law. Their continued selection means Grossman Law Offices remains the only family law practice in Ohio to have four attorneys recognized among The Best Lawyers in America.

With a selection process based exclusively on peer review, Best Lawyers has become the gold standard for national attorney ratings. Each year, the publication solicits nominations, feedback, and votes from attorneys who've been previously listed among Best Lawyers, and who are best positioned to attest to the talent and experience of candidates.

Nominees who earn the most votes are ultimately named to the Best Lawyers list, which recognizes less than 5% of all practicing attorneys nationwide.

High-Caliber Columbus Family Lawyers

Grossman Law Offices has earned a reputation as a reliable, results-driven family law practice. Comprised of award-winning attorneys, the firm represents clients across Ohio in complex cases involving divorce, child custody and support, property division, and other matters of family law.

Known for its swift, strategic, and ethical approach, Grossman Law Offices' success is driven by talented legal team – which includes four attorneys who are Board Certified Family Law Specialists by the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). All four of the firm's Board-Certified Family Law Specialists were named to this year's Best Lawyers list:

Jeffrey A. Grossman , Founder of Grossman Law Offices, has been named to Best Lawyers every year since the publication's inception (1983). A previous recipient of Best Lawyers ' "Lawyer of the Year" award in Family Law (2009), Grossman was one of the first Ohio lawyers to become a Certified Family Law Specialist by the Ohio State Bar Association.

, Founder of Grossman Law Offices, has been named to every year since the publication's inception (1983). A previous recipient of ' "Lawyer of the Year" award in Family Law (2009), Grossman was one of the first lawyers to become a Certified Family Law Specialist by the Ohio State Bar Association. Andrew S. Grossman , Grossman Law Offices' Managing Partner, has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2012. An OSBA Certified Family Relations Law Specialist and NBTA Board Certified Family Law Specialist, Grossman is a Diplomat of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers and Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. He has been among the top 5 vote getters across all fields of law in Ohio Super Lawyers since 2014.

, Grossman Law Offices' Managing Partner, has been recognized by since 2012. An OSBA Certified Family Relations Law Specialist and NBTA Board Certified Family Law Specialist, Grossman is a Diplomat of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers and Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. He has been among the top 5 vote getters across all fields of law in since 2014. Anthony R. Auten has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2015. He is an OSBA Certified Family Law Specialist who has excelled in counseling clients with complex financial matters in divorce and family law, including issues concerning businesses, accounting, and real estate. In addition to being named among The Best Lawyers in America, Auten has been included in the Ohio Super Lawyers list since 2005.

has been recognized by since 2015. He is an OSBA Certified Family Law Specialist who has excelled in counseling clients with complex financial matters in divorce and family law, including issues concerning businesses, accounting, and real estate. In addition to being named among America, Auten has been included in the list since 2005. Tracy A. Younkin has been named among The Best Lawyers in America since 2019. A former sole-proprietor and founder of a real estate title servicer, Younkin leverages his own experience in business ownership and real estate to help clients protect their rights and interests during divorce, asset division, and other challenging financial aspects of family law. He is an OSBA Certified Family Relations Law Specialist, and a lifelong Columbus resident.

Grossman Law Offices is backed by decades of experience serving individuals and families across Ohio in matters of divorce and family law. With four OSBA Board Certified Family Law Specialists, the firm's expertise has made it one of the region's most trusted family law practices. https://www.grossmanlawoffices.com/

