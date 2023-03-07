Columbus Market Grows with New Rally House Location

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus is a city full of passionate fans and proud locals, making Rally House an ideal fit for the area. That's why the company is thrilled to unveil another storefront in this iconic Ohioan city - Rally House Graceland. While this new store is easy to reach from any direction, patrons will also appreciate the vast array of local merchandise and sports apparel available at this Rally House location.

The nationally known sports and merchandise retailer is eager to continue expanding in Columbus with Rally House Graceland, as it gives more fans access to quality apparel and gifts. "Fans on the north side of Columbus will love shopping at Rally House Graceland," describes District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "Not only does this new store have an enthusiastic and friendly staff, but also tons of great products so every customer can rep their favorite teams and this awesome city!"

Rally House Graceland stocks team gear from the industry's best brands, ensuring the hottest styles and top-tier quality. Options include Nike, New Era, '47, and Mitchell & Ness, to name a few. Plus, many fan-favorite collegiate and professional teams are available, such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Browns, and more.

Many customers count on Rally House for stand-out local apparel and gifts. Now, Columbus residents and tourists can do the same at Rally House Graceland. This store has an impressive selection of localized merchandise inspired by Columbus and Ohio, including unique designs from the famous RALLY Brand™ line of clothing and accessories.

The primary focus for Rally House Graceland is providing exceptional customer service and creating a fun shopping environment. Additionally, patrons can browse an extensive assortment of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for all 50 states.

For the latest updates on this location, the company recommends visiting the Rally House Graceland Store Page or following the store on Facebook (@RallyGraceland) and Instagram (@rallyhousegraceland).

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

