Columbus McKinnon Announces Syndication and Pricing of Senior Secured Term Loan B Facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon" or the "Company"), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced today that it has successfully syndicated and priced a new $1,650.0 million aggregate principal amount senior secured term loan B due 2033 (the "Facility"). The loans under the Facility will be issued at a price equal to 99.0% of their face value and bear interest at SOFR plus 3.50%, with closing expected concurrent with and subject to the consummation of the Company's previously announced pending acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Kito Crosby Limited ("Kito Crosby") subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Columbus McKinnon intends to use the net proceeds from the Facility, together with the proceeds from the Company's previously announced (i) private offering of $900.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2033, (ii) the sale of Series A Cumulative Convertible Participating Preferred Shares of the Company to CD&R XII Keystone Holdings, L.P., and (iii) new revolving facility with aggregate commitments of $500.0 million, to finance the Acquisition (including the repayment of Kito Crosby's existing indebtedness), to refinance certain of the Company's existing indebtedness and to pay any related fees and expenses.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of any offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "illustrative," "intend," "likely," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Columbus McKinnon undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Contacts:

Kristine Moser

VP IR and Treasurer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

704-322-2488

[email protected]

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation