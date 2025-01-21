Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share

News provided by

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Jan 21, 2025, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about February 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2025.  Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.6 million shares of common shares outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.  Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

Contacts:

Gregory P. Rustowicz 

Kristine Moser 

EVP Finance and CFO 

VP IR and Treasurer 

Columbus McKinnon Corporation 

Columbus McKinnon Corporation 

716-689-5442 

704-322-2488

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation

