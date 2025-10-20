Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share

CHARLOTTE, NC., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about November 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2025.  Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.7 million shares of common shares outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon
 Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.  Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

