Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about May 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2026. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.7 million shares of common shares outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

Contacts:

Kristine Moser

VP IR and Treasurer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

704-322-2488

[email protected]

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation