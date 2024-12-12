Columbus McKinnon Donates $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region

Third Year of Donations to the Organization Continues Company's Commitment to Improving People's Lives and Bettering the Communities Where it Operates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon" or the "Company), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions, products and technologies for material handling, donated $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region through its CMCO Cares program. This contribution underscores the company's commitment to supporting local communities and helping to provide affordable housing solutions to those in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte is dedicated to building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. The donation from Columbus McKinnon will directly support the organization's commitment to helping individuals and families rebuild their lives and communities following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene in the region.

"Home to our global headquarters, Charlotte is an important community to Columbus McKinnon, and we strongly believe it is our responsibility to support the places we serve and operate in," said David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. "As part of that commitment, we want to give back to organizations that have a meaningful impact on those communities. Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region is critical in supporting those impacted by Hurricane Helene, helping the community rebuild and recover from the disaster."

Columbus McKinnon's CMCO Cares program was created to further develop and formalize the Company's approach to community engagement and corporate giving. Through this program, Columbus McKinnon ensures a consistent and positive impact on the communities where its employees work and live. The $15,000 donation is part of Columbus McKinnon's ongoing efforts to engage in meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives and foster a culture of community involvement.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

