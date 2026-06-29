Columbus McKinnon Publishes 6th Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon", "CMCO" or the "Company"), today announced the publication of its sixth annual Corporate Sustainability Report (the "Report"), marking another year of meaningful progress in sustainability and corporate responsibility. Since launching the Company's Corporate Sustainability program in 2020, efforts have focused on strengthening our workforce, measuring our carbon footprint, and upholding responsible business practices.

Key improvements and achievements outlined in the FY26 Report include:

Six years of continuous progress in sustainability and social responsibility and position for continued improvement

Substantial achievements in emissions reduction, including a 40% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 Emissions Intensity from FY21 baseline

Earned multiple national honors, including recognition as one of America's Greatest Companies from Newsweek and as one of America's Best Employers for Engineers from Forbes

Increased impact of the Company's global Green Teams providing employee education and implementing strategies to mitigate our carbon footprint and better engage with our communities

Meaningful professional development and employee engagement initiatives to support long-term advancement

Established a new Executive Leadership Team and Integration Management Office designed to lead the organization into its next phase of growth

"As we advance the integration of Kito Crosby and deliver the value creation potential associated with combining these two great businesses, we remain focused on our commitment to continuous improvement, purpose-driven performance, and running a responsible company. Our combined sustainability strategy is embedded within our enterprise strategy and operational execution, and remains aligned with our business goals to drive stakeholder value through sustainable business growth while delivering strong financial results," said David J. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbus McKinnon. "As a global leader in intelligent motion solutions and the material handling industry, we will utilize our increased scale to drive positive impact and care for our stakeholders through positive engagements with our customers, suppliers, communities, people and environment."

For more details on our fiscal 2026 sustainability progress and performance, read the full report on the Company's website. For quick facts about our successes over the past year, refer to our Sustainability Fact Sheet.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, lifting hardware and securement, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at http://www.cmco.com.

Contacts:

Kristine Moser

VP IR and Treasurer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

704-322-2488

[email protected]

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation