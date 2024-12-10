Columbus McKinnon's Innovative Battery-Powered Hoist Named 2024 Product of the Year by Material Handling Product News

BatteryStar™ Hoist Further Strengthens Columbus McKinnon's Position as a Leader in Intelligent Lifting Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon" or the "Company), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions, products and technologies for material handling, is pleased to announce that its new BatteryStar™ Battery-Powered Chain Hoist was named 2024 'Product of the Year' in the Overhead Handling category by Material Handling Product News. BatteryStar was chosen by readers to receive the award, honoring its achievement of advancing material handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution, and warehouses.

BatteryStar Readers's Choice 2024 Product of the Year by Material Handling Product News

"The BatteryStar is a state-of-the-art lifting tool that represents the next step in lifting innovation, combining the lifting strength and speed of an electric chain hoist with the portability of a manual hoist," said David Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to receive this award for this first-of-its-kind technology, as it's a testament to our customer-centric focus on innovation. Early demand has exceeded our expectations since the product's launch in the second quarter and we're excited by the long-term potential of this new product category."

The BatteryStar combines Columbus McKinnon's industry-leading hoist design with best-in-class, lithium-ion battery and brushless motor technology. The result is a first-of-its-kind hoist that provides the lifting strength and speed of an electric chain hoist and the portability of a manual hoist without the need for time-consuming manual operation or access to a power source. Built for convenience, operators can simply snap in a battery, and they are ready to lift. When a replacement battery is needed, the BatteryStar allows an operator to replace the battery quickly and easily for minimal operation interruption.

The BatteryStar is sold by Columbus McKinnon under the CM® brand in North America and Latin America and the Yale® brand in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cmco.com.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

Contacts:

Kristine Moser VP IR and Treasurer Columbus McKinnon Corporation 704-942-3253 [email protected]

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation