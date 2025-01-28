Columbus Names Pankaj Kant as Market Unit Executive of the U.S. and VP of Microsoft Dynamics

Experienced tech veteran tapped to lead U.S. Market and head Microsoft Dynamics division

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus , an international consulting company with experts in digital transformation, announces the hiring of industry veteran Pankaj Kant as Market Unit Executive of the U.S. and VP of Microsoft Dynamics. Kant will be responsible for planning and executing Columbus' U.S. market strategy, identifying growth opportunities and building strategic client relationships.

"Columbus has over 30+ years of experience in business solutions and has an established global presence across multiple countries," said Kant. "As organizations continue to navigate digital transformation, I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver innovative solutions that drive real business value for our clients and continue building on that remarkable legacy. Columbus' strong heritage in Microsoft Dynamics, combined with our forward-thinking approach, positions us uniquely to help businesses thrive in the digital age."

Kant is a delivery leader and business solutions architect who brings 24+ years of experience to Columbus, specializing in Microsoft Business applications implementation and services.

Most recently, Kant was a Delivery and Solutions Leader at HCLTech, Infosys in Europe and India, and other companies such as Tech Mahindra (Formerly Satyam Limited).

"Pankaj Kant will be a key member of the Columbus team, leading the overall U.S. market and ensuring the alignment of U.S. operations with global corporate objectives," said Ole Fritze, Chief Operating Officer at Columbus. "His extensive technical background in various markets will help shape our ongoing strategic direction and drive our business forward."

To learn more about Columbus and its offerings, visit https://www.columbusglobal.com/en-us/ .

About Columbus Global

Columbus is a global consulting company creating lasting value for enterprise customers through digital transformation. We are highly specialized in the manufacturing, life science, retail & distribution, and food & process industries. We advise, implement, and manage business-critical solutions with high-security levels, delivering cloud ERP, digital commerce, and CRM to optimize entire value chains and business processes – and of equal importance, to create excellent customer experiences and increased revenues. Through strategic digital advisory, innovative use of AI, ML and data-driven insights, we create new, sustainable business opportunities for our customers. With more than 1600 digital industry experts Columbus delivers locally on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com

Media Contact

Alyssa Newby

PANBlast for Columbus

[email protected]

SOURCE Columbus