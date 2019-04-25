Columbus Semi Truck Accident Victims Center Now Offers Vital Tips to A Family of An Innocent Victim of a Catastrophic Accident with A Semi Truck or Fracking Vehicle on I-70 With Tip Number One-Call Mancini Smith Law for Immediate Help and Assistance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Semi Truck Accident Victims Center is offering vital tips for a family that has just received word their loved one has been innocently involved in a catastrophic accident involving a semi-truck or any type of oil fracking vehicle on I-70 in the Columbus, Ohio Metro area or along I-70 to Belmont County and the West Virginia state line.

Tip number one: "Please write down the name of the Ohio State Police Trooper, county sheriff or police officer who just called you along with their contact information if possible. Additionally, write down where and when you were told the accident took place, along with what hospital is treating your loved one."

Tip number two: "We do not care if it is day or night if you have just received word your loved one has been innocently involved in a very serious accident along Ohio's I-70 please call attorney Anthony Mancini of Columbus based Mancini Smith Law anytime at 614-300-5001. Mancini Smith Law's services are available for a family in this very difficult situation if the accident occurred anywhere in the Columbus metro area along with any community east of Columbus on I-70 including Zanesville , St. Clairsville and Bellaire, Ohio ." https://www.mancinismithlaw.com/

The Columbus Semi Truck Accident Victims Center has been routinely driving from Columbus, Ohio to Belmont County along I-70, they have been talking to semi-truck drivers and especially oil fracking vehicle drivers and they are extremely concerned about driver fatigue. In one recent instance an oil fracking-commercial vehicle driver volunteered he had been working/driving for 14 hours, and he was leaving Belmont County, Ohio to drive to Dayton for parts-with no break. http://Columbus.SemiTruckAccidentVictimsCenter.Com

The Columbus Semi Truck Accident Victims Center says, "If your loved one has just been innocently involved in an accident with any type of commercial vehicle along I-70 in Columbus, Zanesville or Saint Clairsville/Bellaire please call attorney Anthony Mancini of Mancini Smith Law anytime at 614-300-5001. We do not care if it is day or night or weekends. The problem with these types of incredibly serious accidents is if you do not have an immediate legal response with extremely skilled lawyers to deal with the situation the accident scene can get sanitized and or the window to identify possible witnesses can come and go." https://www.mancinismithlaw.com/

The Semi Truck Accident Victims Center is the premier advocate for innocent victims of a semi-truck or commercial vehicle accident in the United States and their number one goal is the victim/victims in this situation receive the best possible financial compensation results. http://SemiTruckAccidentVictimsCenter.Com

