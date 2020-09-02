Columbus Startup Gearing Up for Face Mask Production

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Shield, a new Columbus startup, is gearing up to produce up to 10 million disposable ASTM-rated surgical masks per month, under the brand name EasyShield™. The masks will provide a local supply for distributors seeking to keep up with demand from hospitals and healthcare providers, manufacturers, retailers and others seeking to protect workers, customers and guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benchmark Shield is a spinoff of Benchmark Industrial Inc., a supplier of safety, packaging and warehouse essentials headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. They offer a broad selection of products, including the Shield™ line of hygiene, sanitizing and safety supplies, with same-day delivery in the Central Ohio area. They decided to create the new company to directly manufacture medical masks in order to meet the growing demand.

Jim Reid, the President of both Benchmark Industrial and Benchmark Shield, said, "Right now, having a domestic supply of PPE for people on the front lines is critical. Surgical masks, especially ASTM-rated masks, have been difficult to procure in the high quantities that will be needed to effectively fight the pandemic. Manufacturing the masks here using U.S.-sourced materials will ensure that we are able to provide a consistent supply of high-quality ASTM-rated masks for the people who need them most."

Benchmark Shield will begin manufacturing masks in their new Columbus manufacturing facility in July. Sister companies in New York and Texas will provide additional manufacturing capacity, which will allow them to ramp up production to 12-15 million masks per month. Benchmark Shield is in the process of selling production capacity and taking preorders now from distributors seeking bulk purchases of ASTM Level 1 and Level 2 medical masks. Masks will also be available in consumer quantities through Benchmark Industrial.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health organizations have recommended that face masks be used by all people in public areas during the pandemic. Masks help to prevent the spread of respiratory particles that can carry the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the spread of COVID-19. Some studies have shown that wearing face masks can reduce the transmission rate for the virus by as much as 75%.

