Columbus State Virtual Hiring Fair to Promote Adjunct Positions is April 26-30

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extraordinary times during a pandemic call for innovative ways to connect with potential employees. As Columbus State prepares for upcoming academic semesters, it will expand outreach to new instructor talent with a virtual event for qualified professionals to consider adjunct teaching, even if they have never taught at the college level.

Recruiting for the event, previewing online now at www.cscc.edu/adjuncts, will also emphasize outreach to candidates from diverse cultural backgrounds as Columbus State continues efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion both in and outside of the classroom. Prospective candidates can register and submit a resume prior to and during the job fair dates.

Prospective adjunct professors participating in the experience will have the opportunity to talk with department chairpersons and recruiters at Columbus State. The goal is to display the many options available and show why the College is a great place to work for both longtime adjuncts with experience at other institutions, and those just considering becoming adjuncts for the first time to leverage expertise from related professional fields.

Current adjunct professor opportunities include the academic areas of:

Biological and Physical Sciences

Business Programs

Design, Construction and Trades

Digital Photography

English

Health and Human Services

Humanities

Information Systems Technology

Justice, Safety and Legal Studies

Mathematics

Languages and Communication

Nursing

Psychology and Education

Social Sciences

Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts

Veterinary Imaging and Surgical Technology

The virtual hiring event will take place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. E.S.T. daily, Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30, with live chat opportunities to connect with academic leadership and human resources professionals responsive dialogue and informational interviews.

About Columbus State

Columbus State Community College (cscc.edu) is one of the largest colleges in Ohio, serving approximately 45,000 students annually. Committed to equity and accessibility, and driven to innovate on behalf of our students and our community at large, Columbus State is positioned as Central Ohio's front door to higher education and economic prosperity: We create new paths to meaningful careers for students and fuel the talent pipeline for regional employers. Embracing a partnership mindset, Columbus State collaborates with university partners to provide affordable bachelor's degree options, and with the region's major employers to develop relevant, real-world educational offerings that produce in-demand workforce talent.

Columbus State's commitment to diverse, equitable and inclusive outcomes for our students and a better society is reflected in our recognition as the 2019 Leah Meyer Austin Award winner by Achieving the Dream, a national network dedicated to eliminating equity gaps in community college education. Columbus State is an Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction and a 2021 member of its Racial Equity Leadership Academy initiative to further institutional racial equity change.

Contact: David Wayne, Communications Coordinator

614-203-4956

[email protected]

SOURCE Columbus State Community College