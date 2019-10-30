Columbus Wins National Innovation Award by Using Conduent Virtual Parking Permit Technology

Conduent helped to develop a virtual parking permit program for the city, in which residents easily assign guest passes online and visitors claim spaces by using a validation code via the ParkColumbus app, powered by ParkMobile. The convenient new system also streamlines the permit application process and gives customers the ability to manage their account online. The system enables enforcement officials to quickly and efficiently check compliance using Genetec license plate recognition technology.

The city also set up mobile-pay parking zones in the district that greatly reduced the need for meters cluttering the curbside and, in conjunction with Conduent's virtual permit solution, allowed the spaces to flex between residential permit and mobile-pay. As a result, Short North now has more than 5,000 paid parking spaces that customers can pay for using their mobile phones, compared to just 680 single spaces that were controlled by meters.

"We place a high value on providing accessible, equitable and predictable mobility and parking solutions, and we found a partner in Conduent to help us innovate in the Short North Arts District and preserve the uniqueness of the neighborhood," said Robert Ferrin, Assistant Director, Division of Parking Services, City of Columbus.

This is the second consecutive year a program supported by Conduent received the award. In 2018, the District Department of Transportation's ParkDC was named Innovative Organization of the Year for its work with the company to improve on-street parking in Washington, D.C.

"Columbus understands the importance of effective curbside management and how technologies can improve the transportation experience for citizens," said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. "This award demonstrates how our innovative parking team helped the city to increase parking availability by more than 700 percent while streamlining the permitting process."

Since the Short North virtual permitting program began early this year, more than 13,500 permits have been issued and more than 51,000 license plates have been read by enforcement officers, resulting in a 90 percent compliance rate. Through electronically submitted applications, the city receives more timely and accurate data to help officials make informed decisions about parking rates and policies.

Conduent is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

