Column5 Consulting Partners with Darwin EPM for Global EPM Leadership Summit Series

The EPM Leadership Summit is extremely grateful for Darwin's support of the EPM Leadership Summit series, which now features a dedicated track for existing and potential Darwin users. Through the company's sponsorship of the 2018 EPM Leadership Summit, Darwin gained access to the world's largest gathering of SAP EPM users, including BPC and SAC, and will do so again in London at the EMEA Summit.

"Darwin EPM is an industry-leading enhancement to EPM, so their sponsorship of the EPM Leadership Summit series is a natural fit," comments Steve Sussman, Vice President of Sales at Column5. "As EPM technology advances, we're excited to give BPC users exposure to the industry's future through Darwin-focused interactive sessions and demonstrations."

Available sessions, led by Darwin's team of EPM experts, at the North American EPM Leadership Summit included:

What is Darwin EPM?

Darwin EPM Module Overview: HCM

Darwin EPM Module Overview: CapEx & PPM

High Performance Calculations with DarCE

Darwin EPM Module Overview: Revenue Planning

Darwin EPM Module Overview: Consolidations

Darwin EPM Bells & Whistles

In addition to these sessions, users had the opportunity to demo the Darwin software one-on-one with Darwin team members throughout the conference. Many existing Darwin customers attended the EPM Leadership Summit, which allowed participants to network and share stories about their success with the product.

"Teaming up with other Darwin EPM users to share our experiences with the product at the EPM Leadership Summit was an invaluable opportunity for Telefónica," says Benet Gillespie, Finance Manager at O2 UK (a Telefónica Company). "I enjoyed hearing about Darwin's new innovations and learning how we might apply them to our system. We can't wait to learn more at the upcoming EMEA EPM Leadership Summit in London!"

Column5 Consulting established the EPM Leadership Summit series in 2009 to provide resources for SAP EPM and SAP BPC customers worldwide. The entire series now consists of two annual conferences, quarterly educational roadshows and the EPM Leadership Summit Online on-demand platform.

Find more information about the EPM Leadership Summit at www.epmsummit.com.

About Column5

Column5 is the world's premier consulting firm dedicated to providing high-value services that help customers leverage the power of SAP's Enterprise Performance Management product suite. Column5 was founded in 2005 as a global team of experts who are uniquely qualified to properly design and deliver comprehensive systems, addressing a wide range of industry and process-specific requirements. Column5's elite clientele can choose from best in class prepackaged or custom-tailored solutions that combine proven technology solutions with unparalleled technical skills and visionary enterprise performance management process expertise to deliver prompt return on investment, and long-term independence. Additional information is available at column5.com.

