Columnist Vivia Chen Joins Bloomberg Industry Group

ARLINGTON, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group today announced the hiring of columnist Vivia Chen, who will focus on the business and culture of Big Law and cover a wide range of subjects related to lawyers' careers and lives. Chen joins the organization after more than two decades covering the legal industry as a columnist at The American Lawyer, where she created and wrote The Careerist column.

Vivia Chen, Bloomberg Law columnist.

From her commentary on billable hour to firm management, diversity and even fashion and style, Chen is known for being incisive and often irreverent. She regularly challenges the profession to improve the promotion of female and lawyers of color in its ranks.

"I'm excited to join Bloomberg Industry Group, which offers a big, sophisticated global platform," said Chen. "It's also thrilling to launch something fresh at Bloomberg Industry Group—a column that's provocative and entertaining that will spark lots of discussion among lawyers and the business world."

Chen has received awards for opinion writing, including from The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). The American Bar Association also inducted her column to its Blog Hall of Fame. And last year, Lawyers of Color named Vivia to its "2020 Power List."

"Our commitment to legal news goes beyond the day-to-day coverage of court cases and legislation – it includes providing insightful perspectives on the issues that are shaping the profession and the practice of law," said Cesca Antonelli, Bloomberg Industry Group's editor-in-chief.

"With her sharp expertise on law firms and the changing cultural landscape, Vivia will be a great addition to our newsroom team," said Lisa Helem, Bloomberg Industry Group's executive editor of strategic initiatives.

Chen is a graduate of Williams College and New York University School of Law. She resides in New York City with her husband and two daughters.

