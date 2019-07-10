Comag Marketing Group, LLC Reaches Agreement To Acquire The National Distribution Business Of Curtis Circulation Company, LLC

PRINCETON, N.J., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comag Marketing Group, LLC (CMG), a subsidiary of American News Company, LLC (ANC), today announced that it has reached an agreement with Curtis Circulation Company, LLC (Curtis) to acquire Curtis' national distribution business, effective as of October 1, 2019. Curtis will remain responsible for all obligations and services under its publisher agreements for publications having an on-sale date prior to October 1, 2019. CMG will assume responsibility for all obligations and services under Curtis' publisher agreements for publications having an on-sale date on and after October 1, 2019. Curtis will provide transition services to CMG to assure a seamless transition.

"Curtis has always held CMG and their operation in high regard and we have a long standing positive relationship with ANC. As all parties navigate the challenges within the magazine distribution channel, we believe that it is in the best interest of the publishing community to transition our business to CMG," said Curtis President and CEO Dennis Porti. "Our priority is to work with our internal and external partners to ensure an efficient transition to CMG and work closely with CMG and ANC leadership to underscore the benefits and efficiencies created for the publishing community with this transaction."

"We have a great appreciation of the valued publishing partners that Curtis currently services and are excited for the opportunity to integrate them into CMG," said CMG President Jay Felts. "CMG is committed to providing Curtis' publishing clients the necessary service, innovation and expertise as we work together to tackle the industry's challenges while charting new paths to success."

"The magazine distribution channel offers very unique challenges and today's announcement underscores our commitment to further invest in this channel. We intend to collaborate with all our partners to mitigate the sales decline and act together in the best interest of the magazine category," said ANC President and CEO David Parry. "We believe that CMG's taking over the servicing of Curtis' publishers is an important step in the right direction and we are confident that under Jay Felts' leadership all parties will benefit."

About Comag Marketing Group, LLC

Comag Marketing Group, LLC (CMG) provides supply chain management, retail marketing, business intelligence and publisher financial services to the leading publishers in the U.S. In addition, our sister company, Genera Solutions, provides backroom accounting, data and IT services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, CMG provides services to publishers throughout the U.S. CMG is a subsidiary of American News Company, LLC. For more information please visit www.i-cmg.com.

About American News Company, LLC

American News Company, LLC (ANC) is the leading magazine wholesaler in the United States for publishers and retailers. ANC, through its subsidiary Comag Marketing Group, LLC, provides billing and collection and sales and marketing services for publishers. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, ANC has almost 1,500 employees located in more than 30 states with over 70 distribution locations and approximately 800 delivery trucks. For more information please visit www.anc365.com.

About Curtis Circulation Company, LLC

Curtis Circulation Company, LLC is a national distributor of magazines with a nationwide presence in the North American magazine market. As a national distributor, Curtis is the key marketing, financial and information link between the publishers and the wholesale distributors. Headquartered in New Milford, New Jersey, Curtis provides its services to publishers throughout the U.S., Canada as well as overseas markets.

