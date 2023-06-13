Comanche Biopharma Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Dr. Ann Taylor

News provided by

Comanche Biopharma

13 Jun, 2023, 12:01 ET

CONCORD, Mass., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comanche Biopharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Ann Taylor, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Taylor brings a wealth of experience and expertise, having held academic positions at Harvard Medical School and key leadership roles at Pfizer, Novartis, and AstraZeneca.

Continue Reading
Photo of Ann Taylor
Photo of Ann Taylor

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Ann Taylor to our Board of Directors," said Scott Johnson, M.D., CEO of Comanche Biopharma. "Her extensive background in academic medicine, the field of reproductive endocrinology, and clinical drug development will be instrumental as we enter the clinical stage of our company."

Dr. Taylor's distinguished career includes serving as the former Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca, where she championed patient advocacy and led groundbreaking research and development initiatives. Her leadership at Novartis (NIBR) involved spearheading cross-functional teams focused on cardiovascular and metabolic diseases research. Additionally, at Pfizer, she was the Clinical Lead for the early obesity portfolio. 

Expressing her enthusiasm for the appointment, Dr. Taylor stated, "I am excited to contribute to Comanche's mission of addressing the global maternal health crisis as a member of the Board of Directors. Their commitment to improving outcomes in pregnancies complicated by preeclampsia aligns perfectly with my passion for patient-centered, high-quality healthcare."

Dr. Taylor's addition to the Board underscores Comanche Biopharma's ongoing commitment to augmenting its leadership with seasoned professionals who offer diverse perspectives and specialized expertise. With her deep understanding of clinical strategy and pharmaceutical leadership, Dr. Taylor will play a vital role in Comanche's mission to advance maternal health globally.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Comanche Biopharma

Also from this source

Comanche Biopharma Appoints Allyson Felix to Board of Directors

Comanche Biopharma Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for CBP-4888, an siRNA Investigational Therapy for the Treatment of Preeclampsia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.