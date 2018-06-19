Comar Announces Recapitalization with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Founded in 1949, Comar is a market leading designer and manufacturer of rigid plastic solutions, serving the Medical, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Healthcare, Personal & Home Care, Food & Beverage, and other niche markets. We have a longstanding reputation for developing creative, industry-compliant packaging and dispensing solutions for customers who count on us for quality driven engineering and manufacturing.

Mike Ruggieri, CEO of Comar, commented, "Over the past several years we have made strategic investments to enhance our ability to deliver exceptional quality, service, and value driven creative solutions. As we look forward to this next phase of growth with MSCP, we remain thankful to our prior private equity sponsor, Graham Partners, for their stewardship and support in building out the Comar platform. We are proud of the accomplishments of the entire Comar team and expect this new partnership to help us continue to deliver the highest quality products to our customers." Mike Ruggieri will remain CEO and continue to drive organic growth.

Eric Kanter, Managing Director of MSCP, said, "We are excited to invest in Comar, which is a premier engineered packaging and dosing solutions provider in the U.S. Graham Partners, the prior sponsor, has invested in a world-class management team who has targeted highly attractive end markets and best in class capabilities. We look forward to supporting the talented management team during the coming years of organic and acquisition-fueled growth as the Company executes its strategy to develop increasing exposure to medical/drug delivery products."

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has eight strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding which are complemented by a full suite of value added service offerings.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.

