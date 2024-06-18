Comar Celebrates 75 Years of Innovation

VOORHEES, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar proudly announces its 75th anniversary as a leading contract manufacturer for healthcare companies worldwide and as a leading provider of primary packaging and dispensing products. Founded on the guiding principles of excellence, dedication, and customer-centricity, Comar has established itself as a trusted partner for clients in the Medical, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Healthcare, Personal & Home Care, and Food & Beverage markets.

Established in 1949 as TST Glass Co., Comar's journey began in a New Jersey garage with the production of a snakebite kit. Over the years, the company transitioned into manufacturing glass tubing and vials before eventually venturing into plastic injection and blow molding. Comar's success is rooted in its unique approach to problem-solving, which combines fresh thinking, engineering expertise, and a relentless focus on client satisfaction.

Brian Larkin, President and CEO of Comar, reflects on the company's journey, stating, "In all its iterations through all the years, Comar has continuously evolved and adapted to meet the changing needs of its clients, providing innovative design solutions and quality-driven manufacturing to drive progress and shape the future of packaging and medical solutions."

"Our success today is a testament to the enduring values instilled in our organization, stemming from our rich family heritage and commitment to our long-standing healthcare clientele. From our beginnings as a family business to our status as a premier global supplier, Comar's journey reflects the resilience of our core values and the strength of our partnerships." Added Comar Chairman, Mike Ruggieri.

As part of its anniversary celebration, Comar reaffirms its commitment to innovation, progress, and collaboration. "Together, we set progress in motion," emphasizes Larkin. "As we look ahead to the next 75 years, we remain dedicated to driving innovation, exceeding expectations, and making a difference in the lives of our clients and the communities we serve."

Experience Progress that Never Stops. Experience Comar.

www.comar.com

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has 11 manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of plastic molding technologies, including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding, which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. For 75 years, Comar has partnered with clients to launch high-impact packaging and medical solutions—transforming them from concept to reality, where they positively impact the world around us. Comar is majority-owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

