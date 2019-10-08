Comar Strengthens and Expands Leadership Team in Pursuit of Next Growth Phase

VOORHEES, N.J., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar, a leading plastic packaging, device, and component supplier innovating solutions for customers, who lead the way to a healthier world, has continued to invest heavily in people, assets, and organizational capabilities to support growth since recapitalizing with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners in 2018. The company prioritized efforts to create a competitive advantage via its people strategy through the way it acquires, develops, deploys, and retains talent. An initial step on this multi-year journey was to strengthen and expand the Senior Leadership Team. After several months of successful sourcing and onboarding, Comar is pleased to announce an expanded and strengthened Senior Leadership Team.

"As we position the business for continued growth, we are mindful that customers reward agile suppliers that deliver superior service and best-in-class innovation without sacrificing safety, quality, compliance or cost that comes with scale. The recent additions to our Senior Team complement the incumbent team members very well and we collectively bring our customers and employees the knowledge, skill, ability and leadership to build-on and strengthen our world-class workforce to drive our customer value proposition," said Mike Ruggieri, CEO at Comar.

Uday Hardikar, who joined Comar in August, will serve in a newly created role of Executive Vice President, Engineering & Product Development. Uday comes to Comar from B. Braun Medical and Bristol Myers Squibb where he led global engineering, manufacturing technology and product development teams.

Will Cocos, who joined Comar in June, will serve in a newly created role Vice President, M&A and Value Creation. Will comes to Comar from Boston Consulting Group where he was a Partner. He brings a proven track record to Comar of creating growth strategies and executing large scale organizational and operational transformations and corporate integrations.

Joe Heinlein, who joined Comar in March, will serve as Vice President of Procurement. Joe comes to Comar from AptarGroup where he was VP of Supply Chain and led global supply chain and procurement strategies to improve quality and service while improving productivity.

Tom Nelson, who joined Comar in February, will serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tom comes to Comar from Cosmetic Essence where he was also CFO. Tom has held numerous financial leadership roles for global businesses in the pharmaceutical, personal care, packaging, and chemical industries.

"We have significantly strengthened our Senior Team with the expertise and experience to serve and grow our healthcare packaging and medical device customer base, to accelerate the growth of our diverse team members and build-on our world-class workforce, and to drive large scale acquisitions and integrations. Each team member shares a passion for delighting customers and strengthening organizational capabilities that will further position Comar as a leader in the market, on a global scale," said Alan Dean, VP of Human Resources at Comar. "We continue to make investments to develop and train internal resources while continuing to add talent across the organization. We are actively recruiting for several positions in key areas of the business including sales, operations, engineering and finance/HR and encourage qualified individuals to reach out directly if you are interested in growing a career at Comar," added Alan.

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has eight strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. Comar is majority owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.

