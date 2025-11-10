Combat Hidden AirTag Trackers & GPS Transmitters. Spy Associates Launches SpyFinder® ProScan: Bluetooth GPS RF Detector on Kickstarter

Advanced Anti-Spy Device Delivers Professional-Grade Privacy Protection for Security Experts and Tech Savvy Users in a Wireless World

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the escalating concerns over unauthorized GPS tracking and hidden AirTag Bluetooth surveillance, Spy Associates today announced the launch of its groundbreaking SpyFinder® ProScan Bluetooth GPS Tag RF Detector on Kickstarter. This state-of-the-art handheld tool is engineered to detect a wide array of wireless threats, from Bluetooth air tags and GPS locators to WiFi bugs and covert cameras, empowering security professionals and technology enthusiasts to reclaim their privacy with precision and ease. Back the campaign now at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/spyassociates/spyfinder-proscan-bluetooth-gps-tag-rf-detector and Influencers, bloggers, and affiliates in the security and tech communities join the affiliate program through Kickbooster at https://kickbooster.me/ earning generous commissions while amplifying awareness among targeted audiences for exclusive rewards and commissions.

The SpyFinder® ProScan stands out in the counter-surveillance market with its comprehensive frequency coverage from 50MHz to 6GHz, enabling rapid scans for RF signals that traditional detectors might miss. Its intuitive design features instant visual and audible alerts, making it accessible for both experts in corporate security and everyday tech users wary of invasive devices like unauthorized AirTags or hidden office bugs. Whether conducting sweeps in high-stakes environments such as boardrooms, hotels, or vehicles, or simply ensuring personal safety during travel, the ProScan provides reliable defense against the invisible web of modern spying technologies.

"In today's hyper-connected world, privacy is under constant attack from sophisticated wireless devices," said Jeffrey Jurist, CEO of Spy Associates. "The SpyFinder® ProScan represents a leap forward in anti-spy innovation, blending advanced RF scanning with Bluetooth-specific detection to give users the upper hand. We're thrilled to bring this tool to Kickstarter, where backers can be part of revolutionizing personal security."

Being tracked or recorded without consent is an alarming and growing threat that puts people in danger. Small, inexpensive devices like Apple AirTags, GPS locators, and Bluetooth tags have been repeatedly misused for stalking, theft, and child endangerment. There have been verified cases where abusers secretly placed AirTags on vehicles to monitor victims, criminals used them to follow travelers home, and parents discovered hidden trackers in children's belongings.

These incidents highlight the darker side of accessible tracking technology. Tiny devices that can be hidden under cars, in handbags, or attached to personal items, silently transmitting real-time locations. Even with safety notifications, victims often remain unaware until it's too late. Whether you're a parent, traveler, or professional, the ability to detect these covert signals isn't just a matter of privacy; it's protection from potential harm.

Early adopters on Kickstarter are already buzzing about the ProScan's versatility. Designed for seamless integration into professional workflows, it appeals to law enforcement, private investigators, and IT security teams, while its compact form factor attracts gadget enthusiasts eager to explore the latest in privacy tech. The campaign offers tiered rewards, including early-bird pricing and bundled accessories, to encourage widespread adoption.

For those seeking immediate access to similar products or more details on the ProScan, visit Spy Associates' comprehensive online stores at https://spyassociates.com and https://spyassociatesdetectors.com, where a full range of detectors and surveillance solutions are available, backed by expert support and over 20 years of industry leadership.

Key features and benefits of the SpyFinder® ProScan include:

Broad Detection Range: Detects Bluetooth trackers, GPS devices, WiFi bugs, and RF signals from 50MHz–6GHz.

Detects Bluetooth trackers, GPS devices, WiFi bugs, and RF signals from 50MHz–6GHz. Real-Time Signal Analysis: Provides immediate insights into detected signals.

Provides immediate insights into detected signals. AirTag/Bluetooth Tracking: Specifically designed to identify and locate these commonly used tracking devices.

Specifically designed to identify and locate these commonly used tracking devices. Audible and Visual Alerts: Notifies users of potential threats through multiple alert methods.

Notifies users of potential threats through multiple alert methods. Professional-Grade Sensitivity: Offers high-level RF sensitivity in a portable device.

The SpyFinder® ProScan is now available for backing on Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/spyassociates/spyfinder-proscan-bluetooth-gps-tag-rf-detector. This device is poised to become an essential tool for security professionals, travelers, and privacy-conscious individuals seeking to protect themselves from covert tracking threats.

Spy Associates is a premier innovator in spy gear, counter-surveillance, and privacy protection technologies. Committed to delivering high-performance tools for a secure world, the company serves a global clientele of professionals and individuals.

