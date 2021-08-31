Combat Mask-Associated Dry Eye and Extend Contact Lens Comfort

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruder Healthcare, a recognized leader in eye care that provides the #1 doctor-recommended moist heat eye compress, announces the publication of important research in the peer-reviewed journal, Contact Lens and Anterior Eye. This rigorous investigation further highlights the unique benefits of Eyeleve™, the first and only eye compress clinically proven to increase comfortable contact lens wear time by up to three hours daily. 1

The four-week, single-center, three-arm randomized clinical study was conducted at the School of Optometry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and found that subjects using Bruder masks with Bruder's patented technology had significantly improved meibomian gland scores, and experienced steeper declines in their overall Eye Discomfort Assessment scores. 2 They ultimately increased the comfortable wear time of their contact lenses by up to three hours by using the compress.

"This study is excellent news during these challenging times," says Dr. Paul Karpecki of Kentucky Eye Institute. "Face mask use remains common in the United States, and even with restrictions easing in some locations, many Americans still choose or are required to wear a mask for long hours each day." This has led to a new condition known as mask-associated dry eye (MADE), a condition that can be very uncomfortable for contact lens wearers. When air blows upward instead of outward, it has a drying effect on the ocular surface, accelerating evaporation 1 and leading to ocular irritation and discomfort. 3

The Eyeleve Contact Lens Compress has been designed to deliver consistent, therapeutic moist heat that alleviates symptoms of MADE. By stimulating glands in the eyelid and increasing oil production, Eyeleve helps stabilize the ocular surface to reduce eye dryness and extend comfortable wear time of contacts.

Eyeleve is also recommended due to its anti-bacterial properties. Contact-lens wearers have three times the usual levels of certain bacteria than the eyes of non-wearers. For this reason, the Eyeleve Contact Lens Compress utilizes silver ion MediBeads® and an anti-microbial EyeOnic™ fabric. EyeOnic™ material has anti-microbial threads woven into the fabric of the compress, reducing the risk of infections. Together, these features help address eyelid hygiene and reduce the risk of corneal infection in contact lens wearers. Finally, Eyeleve features a patented ergonomic pod design and a contoured comfort stitch to alleviate pressure off the eyes.

About Bruder Healthcare Company

Bruder Healthcare is a recognized leader in eye care and provides the #1 doctor-recommended moist heat eye compress. Since 1986, Bruder Healthcare has provided safe, effective therapeutic products to medical professionals and consumers. Our products are used in medical settings and homes around the world.

