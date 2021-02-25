Combat Veteran Establishes Magda Khalifa Foundation to Help Recipients Find Inner Peace

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Fragrance Founder, bestselling author, speaker, and US Army special operations combat veteran Magda Khalifa has established a charity, Magda Khalifa Foundation, to give back to those who are in the same position she once found herself in, after going through a turbulent chapter in life.

The Mission of Magda Khalifa Foundation is to serve recipients in the attainment of inner peace and significance, through charitable organizations whose programs support the tenets of the Freedom Triangle (TM). Its Vision is to create a family of recipients whose higher needs are met so they aspire to live better lives.

Khalifa is knowledgeable of innate limitations and challenges for non-profits, having previously served on executive boards. "Donors need to know that their dollars are efficiently spent on programs. An experienced team that understands ethical, fiduciary, and legal responsibility is salient towards mission success," says Khalifa.

Khalifa will serve as the President for the first year, along with a seasoned team of volunteer leaders with combined corporate, entrepreneurial, non-profit, and military experience. The Foundation's Council includes:

Vice President Scott Keefer , US Army LTC (Ret.) and combat veteran with global humanitarian disaster response operations experience, currently employed at a major financial institution.

, US Army LTC (Ret.) and combat veteran with global humanitarian disaster response operations experience, currently employed at a major financial institution. Treasurer Melodie Durfee , the President and CEO of Legacy Global, providing charity solutions worldwide.

, the President and CEO of Legacy Global, providing charity solutions worldwide. Secretary Stephanie Dorwart , CEO of Altius Healthcare Consulting Group, specializing in Performance Improvement processes.

, CEO of Altius Healthcare Consulting Group, specializing in Performance Improvement processes. Council Member George McGehrin, who has run a national executive and C-suite recruiting firm for two decades.

Council Member Brian Chatagnier, US Army Captain and combat veteran who supports finance operations for Silicon Valley companies.

The Foundation will initially focus on veteran non-profits, and will expand to include other areas of need. "I am pleased to support veteran non-profits as they helped me transition from war and were a big part of my growth journey. This growth journey led me to discover the Freedom Triangle, which inspired Triangle Fragrance, and now, the Foundation. It's full-triangle," noted Khalifa.

Magda Khalifa Foundation is a fiscal sponsorship fund of Legacy Global Foundation, a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Magda Khalifa Foundation makes grants to qualified charitable or non-profit organizations, and to qualified individuals. Any donation to Magda Khalifa Foundation may be tax deductible per IRS rules. Donations can be made at magdakhalifafoundation.org.

