Combatting Pedestrian Fatalities in New York - Walk-Bike Nassau the Next Event in Line

WESTBURY, N.Y., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-Bike Nassau will be the first event of its kind in the county, and the most recent in a line of initiatives to keep New Yorkers safe sponsored by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee. This local forum is being organized by the New York Coalition for Transportation Safety, in conjunction with the Nassau County Traffic Safety Board and the Long Island Health Collaborative.

In 2017, Nassau County had the third highest number of pedestrian fatalities in New York State. Walk-Bike Nassau is a free educational event being held at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury, NY, from noon to 4:30 p.m., that will teach the rules of the road to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists of all ages and abilities.

The New York Coalition for Transportation Safety – the advocacy group instrumental in passing New York's seat belt safety law in July 1985 – organized this event together with local advocacy groups to raise awareness about pedestrian and bike safety strategies.

"The plain truth is that people walking or biking on the streets of Nassau County put themselves at risk, but there are some simple rules they can follow to stay safe," said Cynthia Brown, executive director of the NYCTS. "We know walking and biking are great ways to commute, exercise, and to manage chronic health conditions. Safety concerns should not impede these efforts."

Walk-Bike New York is an annual event, most recently held in Schenectady, New York, in March of this year. The two-day state-wide symposium provided participants, "the tools to work together to create walkable and bikeable communities," according to the event's website. Walk-Bike Nassau follows in its footsteps, thanks in part to funding from a New York State Federal Highway Safety Grant.

The June 5 Nassau County event starts at noon and concludes with a group walk and a youth bike rodeo 4:30 p.m. The day will have opportunities to participate in pedestrian and bicycle safety showcases, presentations by traffic safety experts and community organizations leaders, as well as highlights of ongoing safety initiatives, including the state's See! Be Seen! pedestrian safety campaign.

