Combi Boilers Market 2018-2022 Key Players Alpha, Baxi, Ideal Boilers, Robert Bosch, Vaillant Group

Key players in the global combi boilers market: Alpha (Immergas), Baxi (BDR Thermea Group), Ideal Boilers, Robert Bosch, and Vaillant Group. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of smart thermostats. Smart thermostats are gaining traction in both the residential and commercial sectors as they exhibit advanced firmware and technology that enhances the energy-efficiency of the buildings. Smart thermostats enable significant savings and provide consumers with information regarding the amount of energy use and optimum temperature requirements. Additionally, these thermostats have inbuilt Wi-Fi technology that enable major operations to be controlled from a remote location.

According to the combi boilers market report, one of the major drivers for this market is steady growth in single-family and detached homes. Combi boilers are best suited for small-sized homes and find their application in single-family homes. The demand for combi boilers will increase due to the growing number of single-family homes or detached housing. Single-family housing concept is gaining traction due to the shortage of existing available homes for sale. In the US, the size of single-family homes is reducing and boosting the popularity of this trend.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Another related report is Global Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market 2018-2022, The analysts forecast global energy efficient HVAC systems market to grow at a CAGR of 11.08 % during the period 2018-2022. Key players are DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, Lennox International, LG Electronics, and United Technologies (Carrier).

One of the major drivers for Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market is Demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs. Most residential, commercial, and industrial buildings around the world use some form of heating, cooling, or climate control technologies for providing thermal comfort and satisfactory levels of indoor air quality. Many buildings also directly burn fossil fuels, such as heating oil, natural gas, and even coal, to provide for the space heating requirements. The energy consumed for such space heating and cooling applications in buildings and other areas represents significant cost incurred by the owner or operator. Therefore, the demand for energy efficient HVAC systems is growing to cater to the need to minimize the energy consumption in buildings and reduce operating costs

