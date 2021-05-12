Combigrip Launches Hands-Free Grocery Bag Hook

MIAMI, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Combigrip is an evolution in carrying technology: a 5-inch hook and ring combo that enables you to carry up to 300 pounds, hands-free.

It was conceived by Paulina Dzienska one hot Miami day as she lugged bag after bag of groceries from her car to her condo. Every time she got to her door, she had to put all the bags down and pick them up again to get her keys out. Then she noticed that her neighbors had the same problem. "I saw one man trying to unlock his door with his dog's leash in one hand while juggling three bags of groceries. It was an accident waiting to happen!"

A hands-free hook, or a handle

Paulina sat down and sketched out the basic idea for a hands-free carrying device, with a two-part design, so the handle could be detached and used separately. The hook enables users to easily slip items on and off, while the ring offers a way to clip on keys or carabiners. With help from some of her husband's business contacts, she approached Swedish designer Jonas Blanking. Blanking was behind the first hard-case backpack, Boblbee.

Sturdy design. Lightweight construction.

As a designer primarily for the automotive and sports industries, Blanking immediately had ideas for how to make Paulina's concept durable and easy to use. The patented hook and ring combo are forged out of a sturdy, glass-fiber-enforced PP homopolymer that's both strong and lightweight. The adjustable cloth shoulder strap is designed for comfort, and can be worn messenger-style or like a purse.

Carry your weight

While the initial idea was to offload shoppers, the Combigrip's innovative design and ability to carry more than 300 pounds makes it the perfect accessory for everyone from moms and grandparents to athletes and construction workers. With the Combigrip, they can carry extra line, extra tool bags, buckets or even snowshoes.

Only make one trip

Paulina says her goal is just to help people save a little time and make life a little easier. "I only wish I'd had thought of it sooner," she says, "so I could have used it when I went shopping with my young children."

The Combigrip is now available on Amazon, or directly from the Combigrip website: http://www.combigrip.com/

For a complementary Combigrip, members of the press may contact Combirip's Sales and Marketing Manager, Allen Stafford at [email protected]

Combigrip. Grab Life.

