Combinati Offers Unique Whole Solution For Monitoring SARS-CoV-2 Community Spread

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Combinati, a digital PCR platform provider, today announced a solution for accurate and consistent quantification of SARS-CoV-2 viral targets in wastewater. Along with Pepper Mild Mottle Virus (PMMoV) and Bovine Coronavirus (BCoV), used as human fecal and integrated process controls respectively, the assay kit also detects two SARS-CoV-2 targets -- all in a single dPCR reaction. This kit has the potential to make a significant positive impact in the COVID-19 pandemic by providing an easy to use solution for wastewater monitoring and community surveillance without the need for testing individuals.

Combinati's wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) solution consists of the Absolute Q system, Microfluidic Array Partitioning plates, and the SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Surveillance 4-plex kit. The system features an identical workflow to qPCR with the added benefits of accuracy and sensitivity of digital PCR in a single benchtop instrument. The patented microfluidic partitioning technology minimizes sample waste, which means fewer false negatives and in turn greater precision. The Absolute Q dPCR platform has one hands-on step and provides results in under 2 hours.

Designed specifically for the Absolute Q, the SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Surveillance 4-plex kit demonstrates unmatched low-end sensitivity down to single digit viral targets, giving researchers the ability to detect trace amounts of the virus, even in complex wastewater samples. This multiplexed assay detects the N1 and N2 SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid targets from extracted samples in a single reaction. The platform and assay are currently available for research use only.

"To echo the CDC's National Wastewater Surveillance Systems, we have worked closely with thought leaders to deliver this solution for quantitative longitudinal monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater," said Paul Hung, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Combinati. "It's fulfilling to see early adopters leverage our solution to better understand COVID-19 spread in communities."

The Absolute Q digital PCR platform is currently being used in academic and industry research facilities across the U.S.

Combinati, based in Palo Alto, Calif., believes simplicity shouldn't require sacrificing robustness, quality or rigor – in fact, it should enable it. The easy-to-use digital PCR platform offers absolute quantification to track disease-relevant biomarkers over time with high accuracy and precision. The core microfluidic technology, single instrument, and single consumable together enable consistent partitioning of samples with minimal sample waste. Combinat's Absolute Q platform is for research use only and has not been validated for use in diagnostic procedures.

