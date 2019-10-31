Combined Baltimore Book Festival & Light City Celebration Opens Tomorrow With Two Nights Of Spectacular 3D Drone Light Shows

BALTIMORE, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November 1st through 10th, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) presents a combined Baltimore Book Festival and Light City celebration under the theme of Brilliant Baltimore, opening tomorrow with the city's first ever 3D drone light show. This 10-day extravaganza, which extends across Baltimore City, is the nation's first and only combined festival of art, literature, music, ideas and innovation.

'Aerial Artistry: A Drone Light Show Produced by Global Air Media', will take place on the opening two nights of the celebration, illuminating the skies above the Inner Harbor in a choreographed routine set to music. Attendees will have four official opportunities to see the show during the festival on Friday, November 1st at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 2nd at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. There will be two bonus viewing opportunities tonight during the Thursday, October 31st dress rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

"This year's festival will feature a wide variety of artists whose work extends across disciplines – including visual, literary, culinary and performing arts – highlighting the diversity of Baltimore's artistic brilliance," said Kathy Hornig, Festival Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. "We strive to feature innovative artwork that merges technology and the arts in creative new ways, and Global Air Media's 'Aerial Artistry' is a perfect example."

The united Baltimore Book Festival and Light City provides residents and visitors alike with 10 days of art, ideas and innovation. Highlights include:

19 world-class public light art installations and galleries , many of which address timely themes and boldly merge traditional art forms with new technology, created by visionary artists from across the globe

, many of which address timely themes and boldly merge traditional art forms with new technology, created by visionary artists from across the globe Thought-provoking literature and a roster of more than 200 authors and luminaries , including Lonnie Bunch , Founding Director of the African-American Museum of History and Culture; Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha , who spearheaded efforts to reveal the Flint water crisis; activist and actor Hill Harper , New York Times -bestselling Baltimore author Kevin Cowherd ; and Nnedi Okorafor , the award-winning science-fiction novelist who wrote Wakanda Forever

, including , Founding Director of the African-American Museum of History and Culture; , who spearheaded efforts to reveal the Flint water crisis; activist and actor , -bestselling author ; and the award-winning science-fiction novelist who wrote Culinary creators, authors and innovators including celebrity chef Carla Hall ; restaurateur and Top Chef contestant Sam Talbot ; and chef and activist Nichole Mooney

; restaurateur and Top Chef contestant ; and chef and activist More than 45 dynamic live concerts and performances including world-renowned jazz musician Sean Jones , former contestant on NBC's The Voice Funsho , reggae artist Jah Works , and Baltimore -based band Super City

including world-renowned jazz musician , former contestant on NBC's , reggae artist , and -based band 10 engaging Literary Stages in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, where attendees can engage in dialogue with both local and nationally recognized authors and innovators

in Inner Harbor, where attendees can engage in dialogue with both local and nationally recognized authors and innovators Reinvented Neighborhood Lights Program , which will bring immersive arts experiences to 19 Baltimore neighborhoods

bring immersive arts experiences to 19 neighborhoods Dramatic Fireworks Finale that will serve as the dazzling conclusion to 10 days of innovation and celebration

In the event of a weather-related cancellation on Friday or Saturday evening, 'Aerial Artistry' will be rescheduled to Sunday, November 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

Produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, Brilliant Baltimore is made possible by Presenting Sponsor: Whiting-Turner Contracting Company; Founding and Sustaining Sponsors: BGE, City of Baltimore, T. Rowe Price, Visit Maryland, What Works Studio, and WJZ-TV ; Leadership Sponsors: Brown Advisory , France-Merrick Foundation, HASA, Maryland State Arts Council, McGuireWoods LLP and Pier 5 Hotel - Curio a collection by Hilton; Major Sponsors: Constellation, Green Mountain Energy, Downtown Partnership, M&T Bank, PNC, TooFar Media, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Johns Hopkins, UMBC and Waterfront Partnership; Contributing Sponsors: Atapco ,Transamerica and Visit Baltimore; and Community Sponsors: AARP, Bowie State University, Cruise Maryland, The Herbert Bearman Foundation, Metro By T-Mobile, Nora Roberts Foundation, Spirit Cruises, Towson University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Venable.

Visit the Brilliant Baltimore website and follow us Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay abreast of all of the events, VIP happenings and performances taking place this fall. If you'd like to share this news on social media, please tag @LightCityBmore @BmoreBookFest and hashtag #BrilliantBaltimore

About Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which serves as Baltimore City's arts council, events center and film office. By providing funding and support to artists, arts programs and organizations across the city, and by producing large-scale events such as Artscape, Baltimore Book Festival and Light City, BOPA's goal is to make Baltimore a more vibrant and creative city.

About Global Air Media

GAM is an FAA licensed and insured drone mapping, cinematography, and training company based in Baltimore. In addition to their commercial operations GAM launched the Global Air Drone Academy (GADA) in 2016 to provide youth with STEM-based learning experiences using drone technology. Since 2017, we have taught over 6,000 students in 400+ schools in 8 countries. This is GAM's second year partnering with Light City. Last year GAM hosted the 2018 Baltimore Drone Prix during Light City. Check out some of the highlights here.

