Combined Baltimore Book Festival And Light City Celebration Highlighted Baltimore's Brilliance

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) celebrates the success of the city's combined Baltimore Book Festival and Light City celebration, united under the theme of Brilliant Baltimore. The best of Charm City was on full display during the November 1st through 10th extravaganza, which included a stellar lineup of visual, literary, performing and culinary arts luminaries as part of the nation's first and only combined festival of light art, literature, music, ideas and innovation.

"This year's combined celebration affirmed what we in Baltimore have long recognized – that this city has an unwavering commitment to innovation and artistic excellence," said Donna Drew Sawyer, Chief Executive Officer of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. "While the festival has officially concluded, Baltimore's creative energy never stops flowing, and the afterglow of Brilliant Baltimore's captivating artwork and ideas will be felt well into 2020 and beyond."

"We wanted to participate in Light City because we wanted to share our art with everyone that we can," said Justin Hutchinson, co-creator of DiscoBug. "Baltimore gave us an amazing opportunity to build a wonderful piece of art, something that has been in our minds for a long time, and we got to put it out into the world and share our creativity with everyone. Thank you, Baltimore, for including us."

"In 2019, BOPA magnified its mission of a Brilliant Baltimore by combining its two most popular events into a full day-to-night experience where visitors and their families can come for the books, and stay for the lights," said author Alexa Jacobs, who serves on the board of the Maryland Romance Writers. "As a programming partner, it was lovely to celebrate the book festival that we have come to know and love and also be able to end our day by touring beautiful pieces of artwork and seeing families enjoying their time together by the water."

"We are so happy to have had Baltimore as the U.S. premiere of our interactive video mapping exhibit, MAPP," said Dutch artists Alex Prooper and Simone van Dam of AlexP. "We couldn't wish for a more dynamic, loving and enthusiastic audience than the people of Baltimore."

Highlights of the united Baltimore Book Festival and Light City included:

19 world-class public light art installations and galleries , many of which addressed timely themes and boldly merged traditional art forms with new technology, created by visionary artists from across the globe

, many of which addressed timely themes and boldly merged traditional art forms with new technology, created by visionary artists from across the globe Thought-provoking literature and a roster of more than 200 authors and luminaries, including Lonnie Bunch , Founding Director of the African-American Museum of History and Culture; Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha , who spearheaded efforts to reveal the Flint water crisis; activist and actor Hill Harper , New York Times -bestselling Baltimore author Kevin Cowherd ; and Nnedi Okorafor , the award-winning science-fiction novelist who wrote Wakanda Forever

, Founding Director of the African-American Museum of History and Culture; , who spearheaded efforts to reveal the Flint water crisis; activist and actor , -bestselling author ; and , the award-winning science-fiction novelist who wrote Culinary creators, authors and innovators including celebrity chef Carla Hall ; restaurateur and Top Chef contestant Sam Talbot ; and chef and activist Nichole Mooney

; restaurateur and contestant ; and chef and activist More than 45 dynamic live concerts and performances including world-renowned jazz musician Sean Jones ; former contestant on NBC's The Voice Funsho ; reggae artist Jah Works ; and Baltimore -based band Super City

including world-renowned jazz musician ; former contestant on NBC's ; reggae artist ; and -based band 10 engaging Literary Stages in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, where attendees engaged in dialogue with both local and nationally recognized authors and innovators

in Inner Harbor, where attendees engaged in dialogue with both local and nationally recognized authors and innovators Reinvented Neighborhood Lights Program , which brought immersive arts experiences to 19 Baltimore neighborhoods

, which brought immersive arts experiences to 19 neighborhoods Drone Light Show s by Global Air Media that illuminated Baltimore's Inner Harbor with a synchronized array of drones

by Global Air Media that illuminated Inner Harbor with a synchronized array of drones Dramatic Fireworks Finale that served as the dazzling conclusion to 10 days of innovation and celebration

With nearly all events free and accessible to the public, the festival broke down barriers and brought together diverse audiences to interact with and discuss world-class art, literature and ideas.

"The Enoch Pratt Free Library was proud to be a strong partner in Brilliant Baltimore," said Pratt Library President and CEO Heidi Daniel. "Inside our branches all over Baltimore people danced to the silent disco, flew drones inside the library, and listened to inspiring authors. Neighborhood Lights at Pratt libraries helped bring the whole community together."

The festivals also served as an economic and creative catalyst for the city of Baltimore, elevating visionaries across creative pillars both locally and globally. A full analysis of the economic impact of the combined festivals is expected to be released by the end of 2019.

Produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, Brilliant Baltimore is made possible by Presenting Sponsor: Whiting-Turner Contracting Company; Founding and Sustaining Sponsors: BGE, City of Baltimore, T. Rowe Price, Visit Maryland, What Works Studio, and WJZ-TV ; Leadership Sponsors: Brown Advisory , France-Merrick Foundation, HASA, Maryland State Arts Council, McGuireWoods LLP and Pier 5 Hotel - Curio a collection by Hilton; Major Sponsors: Constellation, Green Mountain Energy, Downtown Partnership, M&T Bank, PNC, TooFar Media, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Johns Hopkins, UMBC and Waterfront Partnership; Contributing Sponsors: Atapco ,Transamerica and Visit Baltimore; and Community Sponsors: AARP, Bowie State University, Cruise Maryland, The Herbert Bearman Foundation, Metro By T-Mobile, Nora Roberts Foundation, Spirit Cruises, Towson University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Venable.

Visit the Brilliant Baltimore website and follow us Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to look back at highlights from the combined festivals.

About Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which serves as Baltimore City's arts council, events center and film office. By providing funding and support to artists, arts programs and organizations across the city, and by producing large-scale events such as Artscape, Baltimore Book Festival and Light City, BOPA's goal is to make Baltimore a more vibrant and creative city.

