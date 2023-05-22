Combined Charging System Market to Surpass USD 15.1 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Combined Charging System Market Segments - by Component (Hardware and Software), Power (40Kwh to 100Kwh, 100Kwh to 200Kwh, and More than 200Kwh), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the global market size was USD 11.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 15.1 billion expanding at a CAGR of 32.1% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the adoption of combined charging systems for speedily charging EV batteries.

Recent Development

In February 2021, the United States government announced rules for electric charging stations as part of a USD 7.5 billion federal government program to boost the adoption of EVs in the region. One of the new regulations states that any companies hoping to benefit from federal funding must also adopt the CCS standard in their EV models.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

PHOENIX CONTACT

CONTACT Exicom

AMP

Vector Informatik GmbH

IOTECHA INC

CharIN e. V

EV Safe Charge Inc

SEVENSTAX GmbH

Lubi EV Solutions

YoCharge

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4930

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include component, power, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4930

Highlights on the Segments of the Combined Charging System Market

On the basis of region, the global combined charging system market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the projection period.

This growth is likely to be supported by the presence of key manufacturers such as SEVENSTAX GmbH, PHOENIX CONTACT, and Vector Informatik GmbH, among others. Further, the market in the region is supported by the growing popularity of electric vehicles among automobile users.

North America is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of combined charging systems among EV users. It is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of EV sales owing to supporting government policies and increasing availability of EV-supporting infrastructure.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/combined-charging-system-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Combined Charging System (CCS) is a charging connector designed for speedily charging electric vehicle batteries. It combines two types of electric vehicle plugs AC and DC into one socket.

CCS is charging as well as vehicle communication standards for rapid DC charging. An ideal CCS solution can deliver up to 350 kilowatts of electricity using the Type 1 and Type 2 connectors.

CCS sockets combine inlets for AC and DC with shared communication pins. The combined charging system allows charging sockets to be smaller than the space required for CHAdeMO or GB/T DC and AC sockets.

The adoption of CCS charging is becoming common across the world among EV users which is majorly boosting the market growth. Most of the new EV models accept CCS charging owing to its rapid charging and versatility.

The development of charging infrastructure in public places is likely to create opportunities for the CCS market. It is highly compatible with charging hubs/stations as they have the ability to supply higher-rate currents required for quick charging.

The amount of energy supply required for charging EVs is high and hence usage in charging EVs at the residential premise is less, as these electric systems are mostly single-phase AC.

On the basis of component, the combined charging system market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the assessment period owing to the rising adoption of CCS in various EV models for speedy charging.

Based on power, the market is classified as 40Kwh to 100Kwh, 100Kwh to 200Kwh, and more than 200Kwh. The more than 200Kwh segment held a major market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate in the coming years owing to high-power charging requirements for different electric vehicle models.

Read 175 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Combined Charging System Market Segments - by Component (Hardware and Software), Power (40Kwh to 100Kwh, 100Kwh to 200Kwh, and More than 200Kwh), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4930

Key Segments Covered

Component

Hardware

Software

Power

40Kwh to 100Kwh

100Kwh to 200Kwh

More than 200Kwh

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Segments - by by Levels of Charging (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3), Charging Infrastructure (Normal Charge, Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO, and Tesla Supercharger), DC Fast Charging (Fast and Ultra-fast), Installation Types (Portable Charger and Fixed Charger), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and the Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market by Type (Battery Powered Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles), By Application (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle), And by Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Type (Stored Electricity, On Board Electric Generator), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, Others), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Electric Motorcycle Market by Type (Electric Motorcycle, Electric Scooter), By Application (<14 yrs, 14-35 yrs, 36-60 yrs, >60 yrs), And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports