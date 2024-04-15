Combined Insurance Continues Legacy of Military Support

Presents Grants to Two Military-Focused Non-Profit Organizations; Receives 5-Star Employer Rating by VETS Indexes

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance Company of America , a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold at the worksite and directly to individuals, continued its enduring commitment to the nation's military, veterans, families and communities through its Operation Veteran Giveback program. The company was also recognized as a 5-Star Employer by VETS Indexes for its ongoing military support and efforts.

Combined's military support was on display at its annual Operation Veteran Giveback program ceremony at its Chicago offices in late March. At the event, Combined leaders presented a total of $50,000 via checks to two military service non-profit organizations.

Combined's Operation Veteran Giveback is an annual program that enables two high-performing sales regions to select a military- or veteran-related grant recipient. This year, Combined U.S. Northeast and Southeast Regions achieved the honor, selecting:

Luke's Wings , which provides for emergency travel by the families of ill and injured service members, veterans and fallen officers during hospital recovery and rehabilitation. Luke's Wings received a $30,000 grant; and

"Our mission is to provide insurance protection to individuals and families in their time of need which aligns with what military service members, veterans and their families have done for us," said Rich Williams, president, Combined. "We are honored to continue the legacy of providing support to military members and their families – whether they are customers, employees, or sales partners. Operation Veteran Giveback is an important commitment to give back to organizations that support those who have served us."

Combined's charitable work is just one way it demonstrates its commitment to the military and those who serve.

Last week, from among 344 organizations that applied, Combined was named a 5-Star Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards, continuing a streak that began in 2021.

The award recognizes employers' policies, practices and outcomes across five categories: veteran job candidate recruiting/ hiring; veteran employee development, veteran-inclusive culture, support for members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouse/ family support.

"The extraordinary efforts of Combined, a Chubb Company to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.

The recognition from VETS Indexes joins other honors for Combined's efforts to hiring veterans and support their families:

For the sixth year in a row in 2023, Combined earned the top spot as America's Military Friendly® Employer ( $1 billion - $4.99 billion revenue category) by VIQTORY, the publisher of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse® magazines. In addition, for the second year running, VIQTORY also honored Combined as the country's #2 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer ( $1 billion - $4.99 billion revenue division).

- revenue category) by VIQTORY, the publisher of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse® magazines. And for the seventh time, Combined Insurance was named a "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times in 2023. Combined ranks 14 out of 175 honored American organizations; first in the insurance industry.

