Combined Insurance Names Richard L. Williams, Jr. President

Williams joins Combined from Aflac, Inc., where he was a core member of its global executive management team and most recently served as President of Aflac Group Benefits. In his leadership roles he led the growth strategy and distribution efforts for Aflac in the United States, consistently delivering quarterly profits. In addition, he led the launch of the company's new businesses of network dental and vision, group life, absence, and disability, as well as direct to consumer (D2C).

"Rich is an exceptional executive, with remarkable breadth of experience in the insurance industry and a long track record of delivering strong results," said Vasquez. "I look forward to his partnership and leadership in positioning Combined for accelerated growth and continued sustainability as the company enters its second century in business. We're very pleased to welcome him to the organization, and I look forward to a seamless transition in leadership."

Prior to joining Aflac, Williams held a series of leadership positions, including at Unum U.S., Colonial Life, and Aetna. An actuary by training, he is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

"This is an exciting opportunity to join a company with a strong culture and legacy of service, and unique in its ability to nimbly navigate a changing industry," said Williams. "With a strong leadership team, the backing of Chubb, and several transformative initiatives in motion, Combined is poised to capitalize on evolving market trends. I am honored to have this opportunity, to lead Combined into a new era of growth, and build on the great legacy of serving those in need."

Williams is a graduate of Wofford College in South Carolina. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Mathematics from Wake Forest University and a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of South Carolina.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of individual supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2021 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's tenth consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

