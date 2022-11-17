Combined Insurance Opens New Regional Office in South Carolina

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold to employees at the worksite and directly to individuals, announced today that it has opened a new regional office in Columbia, South Carolina.

"While the trend in many industries is to move away from in-person work, Combined believes it's important to offer our team members choice, flexibility, and a collaborative environment," said Rich Williams, President of Combined Insurance. "Columbia is a wonderful place to do business. It offers a labor market talent-rich in insurance industry expertise, and the Southeast is a prime region for voluntary business sales growth."

Open, Flexible Space

Combined's new regional office is located in 13,000 square feet on the 23rd floor of the Capitol Center, South Carolina's tallest building and more commonly called the Truist Building. The open floor plan provides an outstanding setting in which to host broker and customer meetings.

Nearly 30 team members in the Columbia area, who previously worked remotely, will call the office home, including a cross-departmental mix of executives, sales and field support leadership, as well as members of the claims, compensation, finance, legal, licensing, marketing and operations teams. The office also provides additional space to accommodate additional staff as needed in the future.

"We have created a space where our teammates – not only from the Midlands but across the national Combined footprint – can gather to collaborate and work on behalf of our customers and policyholders," said Eileen Castolene, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Combined. "The area's abundant talent across job roles and the benefits industry makes it the perfect place for Combined to grow."

Voluntary Benefits Sector

Combined offers life, accident, cancer, critical illness and disability insurance, as well as hospital indemnity protection. These products, when offered through the worksite, allow employers to offer employees additional financial peace of mind during these times of rising healthcare costs and economic turbulence.

In today's tight labor market, a competitive benefits package can assist employers in recruiting and retaining talent. In fact, more than three-quarters of employees say voluntary benefits positively affect their decision to work for, or stay with, an employer (Corestream, 2021).

Centennial Year

Today's announcement comes at an important time for Combined, as it celebrates its 100th anniversary in business. The company was founded Nov. 13, 1922 in Chicago.

"As we mark our 100th birthday this week, and celebrate our distinctive history, we're proud to start our second century by expanding our office footprint and investing in Columbia," Williams said. "This new office enhances our ability to provide insurance solutions of value and help individuals and families in times of need."

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2022 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's eleventh consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

