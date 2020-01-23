Combined Payroll Training Program: Bristol, United Kingdom - April 20th-22nd, 2020
Jan 23, 2020, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Combined Payroll" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This structured training program covers all areas of Payroll. The course provides participants with the skills required to perform basic payroll functions such as calculating gross pay and statutory deductions.
Core aspects of payroll, but also provides a foundational knowledge of specialised and irregular aspects of payroll like court orders, student loans, and processing starters and leavers. Essential skills in interacting with non-payroll internal and external bodies are also covered.
Small classroom-based type workshops with the option for 1-2-1 tuition at a Central London training centre
Course Time: 10AM-5PM
Payroll Theory: (Day 1 and 2)
- Topic 1: Payroll Administration
- Topic 2: Introduction / Employment Law
- Topic 3: Starters and Leavers
- Topic 4: Tax
- Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution
- Topic 5: Minimum Wage
- Topic 6: Holiday Leave
- Topic 7: SSP
- Topic 8: SMP
- Topic 9: Student Loan
- Topic 10: Child Care
- Topic 11: Automatic Enrolment
Sage Payroll: (Day 3)
- Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll
- Check the legislation settings in your software
- Configure your software to suit your company requirements
Set-up and Amend:
- Employee Records
- Payments and Deduction
- Basic Pension Schemes
- Users and Access Rights
- Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports
- Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll
- Email appropriate payslips to employees
- Perform and submit RTI routines including:
- Full Payment Submission (FPS)
- National Insurance Number Verification (NVR)
- Employer Payment Summary (EPS)
- Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions
- Set up new starters and process leavers
- Complete Period End Routines including producing the P3
- Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll
