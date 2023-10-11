Combined Therapeutics CEO, Romain Micol, to Present at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023

Combined Therapeutics, Inc.

11 Oct, 2023

Dr. Romain Micol, President and Chief Executive Officer, to present advancements with the MOPCTx mRNA platform

Promising preclinical results in mice and non-human primates validate MOPCTx Platform's potential

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Therapeutics Inc. (CTx), a privately held biotechnology company developing the next generation of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics with a novel modified-mRNA platform to treat and prevent infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the participation of Romain Micol, M.D., MPH, Ph.D., President and CEO of Combined Therapeutics, as a speaker at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023, taking place from October 17 to 19 in Barcelona, Spain.

"We are elated to share our findings at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023 and to discuss our progress toward developing the next generation of mRNA vaccines," said Dr. Romain Micol, CEO of Combined Therapeutics. "Our MOPCTx mRNA platform has demonstrated exceptional promise in preclinical studies, showcasing an enhanced biodistribution profile, improved organ protection, and no compromise in vaccine efficacy. Its precision in targeting therapeutic protein expression while simultaneously safeguarding vital organs represents an important advancement in our field."

MOPCTx is a groundbreaking platform comprising mRNA encapsulated within lipid nanoparticles, engineered to include specific micro RNA (miRNA) binding sequences within the UTR region to control protein expression. Leveraging the body's distinct miRNA expression profiles in various cells and tissues, this platform, as exemplified in vaccine applications, allows for targeted antigen expression at the injection site while safeguarding vital organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys.  Proof of concept studies in non-human primates (NHPs) confirmed the efficacy of the MOPCTx platform in decreasing overall systemic vaccine antigen expression after intramuscular immunization.  Furthermore, the MOPCTx platform has enabled the use of potent molecular adjuvants (such as IIL-12) to extend the duration of immunity, boost immunogenicity in at-risk populations, and enhance functional immunogenicity in small animal and NHP preclinical studies.

Details of the oral presentation:

Presentation Title: Revolutionizing the next generation of mRNA vaccines for improved biodistribution, safety and efficacy with the MOPCTx  Platform

Speaker: Dr. Romain Micol

Date: October 18 at 12:15 p.m. (CEST, GMT+2)

Location: Theatre 5, Fira de Barcelona (Fira – Montijuic – Hall 2)

For more information about the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023, please visit its website at https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-vaccine-congress-europe/index.stm 

About Combined Therapeutics

Unlocking targeted medicines with our transformative mRNA platform

Combined Therapeutics Inc. (CTx) is a privately held biotechnology company developing the next generation of high value mRNA vaccines to protect everyone including vulnerable populations from global infectious diseases as well as to treat cancer. The company's unique and proprietary mRNA platform with an increased safety profile, due to controlled biodistribution and high specificity, is built around Multi Organ Protective (MOPCTx) binding miRNA sequences combined with therapeutic mRNAs, allowing the targeting of therapeutic protein expression in specific tissues while reducing off target effects to protect key vital organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. The company's initial focus is on developing vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for infectious diseases and oncology indications with plans to initiate clinical development in 2024.

CTx is based in Boston and has international operations located in London and Paris. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.combinedtx.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:
David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Russo Partners
+1 (858) 717-2310
+1 (646) 942-5604
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Combined Therapeutics, Inc.

