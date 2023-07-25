Combined Therapeutics to Present Multi-Organ Protection (MOP) mRNA Vaccine Platform at the 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

News provided by

Combined Therapeutics, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Therapeutics, Inc. (CTx), a privately held biotechnology company developing the next generation of mRNA therapeutics with a novel modified-mRNA platform to treat and prevent infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the participation of Dr. Romain Micol, President and CEO of Combined Therapeutics, as a featured speaker at the 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit. The event will take place from July 26 to 28, 2023, in Boston, MA.

"Our participation in the 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase CTx's latest advancements in mRNA vaccine development," said Dr. Romain Micol. "We are immensely proud of our achievements at CTx, having successfully developed an mRNA vaccine platform that confines protein expression to the injection site, safeguarding healthy organs, all thanks to our proprietary MOPCTx mRNA platform. At Combined Therapeutics, we are committed to protecting vulnerable populations from infectious diseases and advancing treatments for cancer through our innovative technology."

Details of the oral presentation:
Title: Targeted mRNA vaccine expression using CTx multi-organ protection (MOP) technology platform
Track: Clinical Development
Presenter: Dr. Romain Micol
Date: Thursday, July 27
Time: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. E.T.
Location: The Westin Boston Seaport District, 425 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, United States

The 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit provides a platform for industry leaders and experts to present groundbreaking advancements in mRNA-based therapeutics. This annual event serves as the community's most comprehensive forum, fostering collaboration and celebrating significant progress in the field. By exploring the roadmap for end-to-end mRNA drug development and accelerating advancements towards the clinic, the event fosters meaningful conversations and strategic discussions, bringing us closer to delivering the promise of improved mRNA medicines to patients faster.

For more information about Combined Therapeutics and their revolutionary MOPCTx mRNA platform, please visit their website at https://www.combinedtx.com.

About Combined Therapeutics
Combined Therapeutics, making the world a better place. For all. 

Combined Therapeutics Inc. (CTx) is a privately held biotechnology company developing the next generation of high value mRNA vaccines to protect everyone including vulnerable populations from global infectious diseases as well as to treat cancer. The company's unique and proprietary mRNA platform with an increased safety profile, due to controlled biodistribution and high specificity, is built around Multi Organ Protective (MOPCTx) binding miRNA sequences combined with therapeutic mRNAs, allowing the targeting of therapeutic protein expression in specific tissues while reducing off target effects to protect key vital organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. The company's initial focus is on developing vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for infectious diseases and oncology indications with plans to initiate clinical development in 2024.

Combined Therapeutics is based in Boston and has international operations located in London and Paris. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.combinedtx.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Russo Partners
+1 (858) 717-2310
+1 (646) 942-5604
[email protected]
[email protected] 

SOURCE Combined Therapeutics, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.