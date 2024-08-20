COMBINING PERFORMANCE AND LONGEVITY IN ONE COACHING PLATFORM, COYA LAUNCHES WITH CUSTOM, PERSONALIZED TRAINING FOR EXECUTIVES, ATHLETES, FIRST RESPONDERS AND MORE

– Elite Coaches Include Trainers and Nutritionists Behind Super Bowl MVPs, Olympians and World Series Champions –

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by scientific research and offering executives, first responders and others access to the same health and wellness principles that have led elite athletes to peak performance, Coya officially launched this week. The first company to combine performance and longevity in one coaching methodology, Coya offers customized, personalized training programs for individuals featuring direct access to an elite coaching team comprised of trainers, coaches and nutritionists who have worked with Olympians, Super Bowl MVPs, World Series champions and other high performing athletes.

Formerly known as the OWN IT App, Coya is rebranding with an enhanced focus on longevity. Coya is inspired by the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, home to one of the highest percentages of centenarians of any population in the world. Reviewing research studying Nicoya's inhabitants, the Coya team noticed many similarities in habits between their culturally-ingrained lifestyle and those of elite athletes and special forces using the latest high-performance training methods. With this grounding, Coya applies behavioral science to wearable technology, evolving biometric data into life-changing habits. Through a 10-week bespoke program, Coya arms its clients with a unique blend of habits and lessons to help them reach peak performance in the short term while establishing patterns for a longer and healthier life. Coya is the first company to combine wearable technology, personalized one-on-one human coaching and education as well as a mobile platform to help users make sense of – and act on – the data.

Backed by majority shareholder Zulu Assets , Coya is led by Co-Founder and CEO Jason Mejeur, who previously founded the OWN IT App as well as MaxOne, the first-ever digital coaching platform for youth sports more than a decade ago. Coya's elite coaching team includes Co-Founder Nicholas Wooters (former professor at Stanford University in the School of Medicine Health and Human Performance Department and a former NCAA DI coach), VP of Performance Kyle Gonzalez (author of The Vitality System; former DI basketball player and performance coach, teacher, and director of strength and conditioning), Dayna McCutchin (performance and nutrition coach for athletes including NCAA National Champions, Heisman trophy winners and Super Bowl MVPs), Sam Zanders (NCAA DI performance coach with experience in clinical rehabilitation and corporate healthcare), and Kaelene Curry (first embedded Mental Performance Director in the FBS as well as former Director of Mental Performance for a SEC Football program).

"After years of serving elite athletes and researching the habits of centenarians, we found that the high-performance habits of elite athletes and special forces are very similar to those of people who live the longest lives. That revelation inspired Coya, a system that empowers our clients to create and sustain high-performance habits to live healthier, higher-performing lifestyles," said Mejeur. "For many people, wearable data alone is not enough to activate sustainable behavior change and optimal health and wellness improvements. Coya creates personalized roadmaps based on biometric data to create a new way of life."

By leveraging data from best-in-class wearables, Coya applies behavioral science-based coaching to guide users to achieve sustainable habit change and to live healthier and longer lives. Since 2022, the Coya team has helped thousands of athletes at the University of Alabama, Wake Forest, University of Tennessee, Dartmouth College and other top institutions recover faster and perform better. More recently, they have expanded to work with executives, Fortune 500 companies and first responders. Results include improved sleep quantity and quality, increased capacity to handle stress, fewer injuries and sick days.

Coya's method is built around what it calls the 8 Controllables, the pillars for building a daily holistic plan that is individualized based on a person's biology, interests, and lifestyle: Nutrition, Exercise, Hydration, Sleep, Self Care, Immune Function, Environment, Mindset.

Early results from Coya's initial cohorts of executives, athletes and first responders have demonstrated extremely positive data, including 67 more minutes of sleep per night, a 28% increase in capacity to handle stress and a 10% increase in restorative sleep.

