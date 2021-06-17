Combo Kitchen Partners with Barbecue Restaurant Brand Dickey's Barbecue Pit for Ghost Kitchen Expansion! Tweet this

"Partnering with Dickey's provides our franchisees with the opportunity to profit off of a proven and established brand that customers instantly recognize, unlike most ordinary ghost kitchens offering virtual brands" says Combo Kitchen CEO Hossein Kasmai, "With the need for brand recognition campaigns essentially eradicated, offering a brand like Dickey's as a virtual concept gives restaurant owners or investors the key ingredient to operating a successful ghost kitchen."

The market for food delivery has expanded rapidly in recent years, accentuated by the effects of COVID-19 on America's dining habits. Before the pandemic, the industry for ghost kitchens (A.K.A. dark kitchens, cloud kitchens, or virtual kitchens) was already flourishing, due largely in part to the convenience they provide to younger, more technology-savvy generations. In 2020, the trend that was ignited by the millennial mindset exploded into a new cultural norm due to government mandated shutdowns and the need for societal adjustments mid-pandemic. The global ghost kitchen industry is estimated to reach $1 trillion by 2030.

"Combo Kitchen is a unique franchising opportunity which allows us flexibility to enter new markets at a much lower build cost for operators," said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group "Interest among new and existing franchisees combined with utilizing the convenience provided by Combo Kitchen, Dickey's can capitalize on the rapidly growing delivery market and add new ways to serve our guests Texas-style barbecue."

Combo Kitchen, recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises and ghost kitchen concepts, has expanded exponentially to many states across the US. Dickey's Barbecue Pit boasts over 550 locations, earning it the title of the World's Largest Barbecue Chain. With this partnership, Combo Kitchen expects to expand Dickey's by at least 100 more locations within the next year.

About Combo Kitchen

Founded in Miami, FL. by Mr. Hossein Kasmai, who also founded Franchise Creator (www.franchisecreator.com), the nation's leading franchise consulting firm, Combo Kitchen provides a revolutionary business model for entrepreneurs and restaurateurs to incorporate established restaurant brands as ghost kitchens in their restaurants. For more information about Combo Kitchen, please visit www.combokitchen.com or call 305-417-6537.

SOURCE Combo Kitchen