Combobulate 2.0 - Mosaic Learning Launches the Next Evolution in eLearning for the Post-Pandemic World

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Learning, Inc. announced today the unveiling of the next evolution in eLearning platforms – Combobulate 2.0. The COVID-19 Pandemic has accelerated eLearning and highlighted the shortcomings of existing learning systems. The next-generation Combobulate Product Suite, whether used in classroom or virtually, works to empower students, parents, and teachers to close the gaps of learning inequality. These products change learners' knowledge potential to actual enhanced learning outcomes and experiences.

"We are the first company to merge learning technology, 15 years of research & validated data inferences, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML), and neuroscience into a single offering," says Brendan Connors, CEO at Mosaic Learning. "Combobulate brings order, higher engagement, and adaptive computer-mediated learning to facilitate higher retention, driving stronger learning outcomes. Moreover, Combobulate provides insights and dashboards to enable instructors virtually for hybrid learning environments."