Comcast Advertising and Clarivoy Extend Multi-Year Partnership to Deliver Deterministic TV & Streaming Attribution for Automotive Retailers

Expanded partnership with Comcast Advertising's Outcomes+ gives dealers deterministic attribution across dealership visits, shopper engagement, leads, and verified sales.

Harbor Nissan reversed a three-year sales decline and achieved 24.6% year-over-year new vehicle sales growth. Read the full case study.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivoy today announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Comcast Advertising, further strengthening the companies' shared commitment to bringing transparent, outcome-based measurement to automotive advertising.

The agreement builds on Clarivoy's role as a leading automotive attribution partner within Comcast Advertising's Outcomes+ platform, a next-generation targeting and attribution solution that helps advertisers connect TV and streaming media investments to real business outcomes. Now automotive advertisers can measure how exposure across premium TV and streaming inventory influences dealership visits, shopper engagement, leads, and vehicle sales.

The partnership is already delivering measurable results for dealers. For Harbor Nissan in Port Charlotte, Florida, Comcast Advertising and Clarivoy demonstrated how TV and streaming advertising drove leads, vehicle sales, and market share growth—supporting the dealership's efforts to reverse a three-year sales decline: Read the full Harbor Nissan case study here:

+24.6% YoY growth in new vehicle sales across campaign ZIP codes, compared with +13.6% for the Nissan brand overall and +6.8% for all-make dealers.

across campaign ZIP codes, compared with for the Nissan brand overall and for all-make dealers. 36% of total new and used vehicle sales during the one-year reporting period came from households exposed to the campaign.

during the one-year reporting period came from households exposed to the campaign. 4,815 new leads were generated, contributing to more than 300 verified vehicle sales .

were generated, contributing to . Nissan Kicks sales doubled YoY in 2025, compared with +13% growth for other Florida Nissan dealerships and +15% for Nissan dealers nationwide.

"TV and streaming is a little scary to jump into, although that's exactly where the industry is going," said Kelley Munsell, Operations Manager at Harbor Nissan. "When we're able to see the black-and-white results from a campaign, and then watch those campaigns grow legs as results continue to build even after the campaign is over, it is extremely exciting. It gives us great confidence in where we're taking our advertising forward."

"Automotive marketers have always believed TV and streaming influence sales. Now they can prove it," said Steve White, CEO of Clarivoy. "Our continued partnership with Comcast Advertising gives dealers deterministic measurement that connects household-level media exposure to real business outcomes, allowing them to invest with greater confidence and optimize their marketing based on facts rather than assumptions."

The collaboration represents the latest milestone in a relationship that began with Comcast Advertising's efforts to modernize attribution for automotive advertisers across multiscreen television environments. Together, the companies have created a more complete view of the automotive customer journey by connecting advertising exposure to digital engagement, dealership visits, leads, and verified vehicle purchases.

"As the automotive industry continues shifting media investment toward streaming and connected TV, independent measurement has become more important than ever," said White. "Together with Comcast Advertising, we're helping dealers move beyond impressions and clicks to understand exactly which media investments are driving customers into the showroom and influencing vehicle sales."

Clarivoy analyzes millions of automotive shopping journeys each month, connecting household-level media exposure with digital engagement, dealership visits, leads, and verified sales. This gives automotive advertisers a privacy-safe view of performance across the full purchase journey and the evidence needed to make more confident investment decisions.

About Clarivoy

Clarivoy helps automotive marketers measure, understand, and optimize marketing performance through advanced attribution, identity resolution, and audience activation. Every month, Clarivoy analyzes millions of automotive shopping journeys, connecting media exposure to real-world business outcomes and helping marketers make more informed investment decisions.

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SOURCE Clarivoy