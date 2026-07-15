Clarivoy Appoints Yuriy Demidko as Chief Technology & Product Officer

Former Apple engineering leader and automotive technology executive joins Clarivoy to accelerate AI innovation, product strategy, and platform growth.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivoy, the automotive industry's leading independent attribution and customer intelligence platform, has appointed Yuriy Demidko as Chief Technology & Product Officer.

In his dual role, Demidko will lead Clarivoy's technology strategy, product vision, engineering organization, data infrastructure, and artificial intelligence initiatives. He will play a key role in advancing the company's mission to provide automotive retailers, agencies, and OEM partners with greater visibility into the modern customer journey and the marketing investments that drive measurable business outcomes.

His appointment comes as Clarivoy expands its AI capabilities and accelerates development of next-generation products designed to help dealers better understand, predict, and influence the modern customer journey.

Demidko brings more than a decade of experience building technology for the automotive industry. His unique background spans dealership operations, enterprise software, product development, and engineering leadership. Most recently, he served as Chief Information Officer for DP Fox Ventures, whose portfolio includes Fox Motors, a major Michigan automotive group, where he led enterprise technology strategy and business systems. Prior to joining DP Fox Ventures, Demidko spent more than five years at Apple, where he developed enterprise software that supported business operations at global scale. Earlier in his career, he served as a Solutions Engineer at DataStax and developed software for Reynolds and Reynolds, giving him firsthand experience with the systems and challenges automotive retailers navigate every day.

"Yuriy combines deep engineering expertise with firsthand knowledge of the automotive industry," said Steve White, Chief Executive Officer of Clarivoy. "As AI transforms how dealerships operate and market to consumers, his leadership will help accelerate our product vision while ensuring every innovation solves meaningful customer challenges."

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about building technology that solves meaningful business problems," said Demidko. "Clarivoy is uniquely positioned to help the automotive industry make better decisions through data and artificial intelligence. I'm excited to work alongside an incredible team to build products that simplify complexity, surface meaningful insights, and create measurable value for dealers, agencies, and OEM partners."

Demidko's appointment reflects Clarivoy's continued investment in AI-powered innovation and the technologies shaping the future of automotive marketing and retail. Under his leadership, the company will continue expanding its AI-enhanced reporting, audience intelligence platform, and next-generation product roadmap.

As automotive retailers face increasing pressure to maximize marketing performance and navigate an increasingly complex consumer journey, Clarivoy remains committed to delivering independent, unbiased measurement that enables organizations to invest with confidence and drive profitable growth.

About Clarivoy

Clarivoy is the automotive industry's leading independent attribution and customer intelligence platform, helping dealerships, agencies, and OEM partners understand how marketing influences the customer journey. Through independent attribution, audience intelligence, and AI-powered insights, Clarivoy enables organizations to optimize marketing performance, improve efficiency, and drive profitable growth.

Media Contact

Molly Kristick

Clarivoy

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(402) 660-3330

clarivoy.com

SOURCE Clarivoy