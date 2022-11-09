Comcast Appoints Michael Slovin Vice President and General Manager of Comcast Smart Solutions

Industry veteran will lead Comcast's newest business offering, looking to bridge the gap between technology and enablement for communities of all kinds

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast has named Michael Slovin as Vice President and General Manager of Comcast Smart Solutions. In this new role, he will oversee integration of Comcast's advanced connectivity options with industry-leading smart technology partners to enable the delivery of world-class smart technology solutions to clients. Slovin will remain based in the company's Philadelphia corporate headquarters.

Building upon its current offerings from Comcast Business, Xfinity Communities, and MachineQ, Comcast Smart Solutions helps its clients build scalable smart technology ecosystems by providing connectivity and advisory services, and pairing clients with strategic collaborators that provide smart technology offerings, including but not limited to building solutions, video analytics, lighting, and parking. The new business division officially launched in April 2022. Slovin brings to this new role a track record of innovation within Comcast coupled with deep industry experience.

"We're thrilled to have Mike lead the Comcast Smart Solutions team," said Tim Collins, SVP of Strategic Broadband Expansion and Smart Solutions. "Mike has a deep understanding of the industry and the benefits that innovative solutions can bring to our clients, helping to make their communities more efficient and sustainable."

"Leading our Smart Solutions division is a great opportunity to keep Comcast at the forefront of the connectivity space," Slovin said. "I'm excited by the chance to help our clients realize the benefits of smart technologies."

A telecommunications industry veteran, Slovin has spent the last 15 years in corporate leadership positions at Comcast. His roles have included leading Xfinity Communities' national accounts and direct sales channels and, most recently, serving as the Vice President of National Field Sales, managing the teams that transform individual multifamily properties into smart, connected communities, supporting millions of residents. Prior to Comcast, Slovin occupied various leadership positions with Sprint, Winstar and MCI Communications (now Verizon Communications).

