Comcast Business Announces $1.7 Million Investment to Expand High-Performance Ethernet Network in Harrisburg

While the Comcast Business fiber network already serves many of Harrisburg's largest companies and hundreds of businesses, this expansion has deployed more than 27 miles of new fiber optic cable in and near downtown Harrisburg, bringing high-performance Ethernet, Internet and advanced voice solutions to more businesses and organizations.

"This is a significant infrastructure investment by Comcast Business and we're proud to bring our advanced network deeper into Harrisburg to help the economic growth of the city and region," said Toni Murphy, regional vice president for Comcast Business. "As demand for our high-performance Ethernet offerings continues to soar, Comcast Business recognizes the need to respond quickly and provide scalable solutions that can meet demand as businesses grow.

"This proactive investment signals that we are committed to playing a critical role in helping Harrisburg attract, retain and grow successful businesses. We're not only prepared to continue connecting Harrisburg but connecting its businesses and institutions to the rest of the region, the nation and the world," Murphy added.

The extensions, which are both aerial and underground, connect Jonestown Road to the northeast of downtown Harrisburg with Mechanicsburg and also include downtown buildouts both north of the Harvey Taylor Bridge (including but not limited to North 6th Street, Division Street, North 2nd Street) and south of the Harvey Taylor Bridge (including but not limited to North 3rd Street, North and South Front Streets, Blackberry Street). Additionally, Comcast has connected its network to the Friendship Industrial Park in Swatara Township.

The Comcast Business team continues to win customers in Central Pennsylvania and throughout its Keystone Region, recently joining CenturyLink in signing a five-year contract with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to provide data networking products to the Commonwealth's agencies, commissions, councils, bureaus, authorities and boards. Comcast Business has also constructed a 100 Gbps network connecting Penn State University's data center with its Milton S. Hershey Medical Center facility and has also completed proactive fiber extensions in downtown Pittsburgh and Chambersburg while actively working on the completion of another in Jefferson County, PA.

"This is an exciting development for the City of Harrisburg and will bring significant benefits to downtown businesses," said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse. "The expansion of the fiber optic Ethernet network will make Harrisburg even more attractive to businesses and help fuel our economic renaissance."

Comcast Business serves 20 of the nation's top 25 markets and is one of the fastest-growing Ethernet providers in the nation. With a comprehensive portfolio of Ethernet options, Comcast Business serves businesses and organizations with distributed enterprises that require large amounts of bandwidth, are looking to link multiple sites or branch locations or plan to connect their offices to a third-party data center. Nationally, Comcast Business's Ethernet services are delivered over an advanced network that spans more than 153,000 miles. Comcast Business customers thus remain on an advanced network that is quickly scalable and privately managed by an experienced team.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and managed enterprise solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by a next-generation, fiber-based network, and backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Ethernet market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as its fastest growing provider and service provider of the year.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Cable

Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-business-announces-17-million-investment-to-expand-high-performance-ethernet-network-in-harrisburg-300618494.html

SOURCE Comcast Cable

Related Links

https://business.comcast.com

