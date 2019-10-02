Comcast Business Checks In at Four Seasons One Dalton Street Boston

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston has become the latest luxury hotel to implement X1 for Hospitality from Comcast Business, enabling guests to access the high-quality, award-winning entertainment platform they have at home while on the road.



Housed in a cutting-edge 61-story skyscraper in the heart of Back Bay, Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston is known for providing exceptional, quality experiences for guests at every touchpoint. Recognizing that a best-in-class digital engagement is a key component of this overall experience, the newest hotel in the city of Boston partnered with Comcast Business to enhance their guests' entertainment experience. Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston implemented X1 for Hospitality as well as Hospitality Voice and ethernet dedicated internet services for reliable connectivity across the property.

The One Dalton Street location is not the only Four Seasons to partner with Comcast Business. Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, which opened on August 12, 2019, also includes X1 in each of its 219 guest rooms – bringing the unique features and personalization of the award-winning video platform to hotel guests. This Philadelphia location combines legendary Four Seasons service and elegant architecture and design from internationally renowned architect Lord Norman Foster, with world-class Comcast technology and entertainment to create a truly exceptional luxury hotel experience.



With X1 for Hospitality, guests can easily tap into an overwhelming amount of video content including 300 channel options, a free library of more than 50,000 TV shows and movies on demand and record live programming with DVR functionalities. The X1 voice remote, available in each of the 215 guest rooms, enables easy search functionality as well as bilingual and accessibility menus. Each guest room also comes equipped with a tablet dedicated to accessing hotel services through the Four Seasons application. The platform is integrated with the hotel's property management system ensuring that a user's history is automatically cleared at check out.

"We consistently strive to meet and exceed the ever-evolving technology needs and expectations of both our residential and business customers," said Barry Bader, regional vice president for Comcast Business for Comcast's Greater Boston Region. "Our X1 for Hospitality integration with both the Four Seasons One Dalton Street and the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is an exciting opportunity to deliver a high-end hospitality experience to travelers visiting the east coast, making them feel more at home and connected while also giving the hotel a competitive edge in amenities."

"We're thrilled to be working in partnership with Comcast, in order to provide our hotel guests with the highest quality in-room technology, entertainment, and connectivity," said Reed Kandalaft, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston. "We understand that the Four Seasons traveler values digital tools that make their lives easier. Our partnership with Comcast, as well as our own technologies such as our award-winning mobile app, is allowing us to give luxury travelers what they are looking for," adds Kandalaft.

Full details on Comcast Business' hospitality solutions can be viewed here .

