Comcast Business Helps Serve up Chocolate Texts

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that ChocolateText™, an online marketing company that offers customers the opportunity to send custom messages made of handmade chocolate, relies on Comcast Business services to help offer a seamless customer experience from design to delivery.

True to its name and stemming from a concept to use chocolate as a business marketing tool, ChocolateText™ allows visitors to the site to fill slotted boxes with custom messages in 1-inch squares of chocolate. The company prides itself in providing top-quality Belgian chocolate, with each piece manufactured meticulously by hand into more than 100 characters – including letters, numbers, emojis and symbols – for customers to choose from when crafting their unique messages.

As a company that relies solely on online and phone orders, ChocolateText™ required a phone system and high-speed Internet that could also support increased bandwidth when sending and receiving high-res logos, images and order files. ChocolateText™ turned to Comcast Business to provide Business Internet and Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ solutions for an efficient and agile start-to-finish online and phone ordering process for its customers.

"In creating our patent-pending website, ChocolateText.com, to allow customers to send personalized messages in chocolate, we knew we needed a reliable provider that could meet the demand of our entirely web-based operation," said David Little, President and Chocopreneur of ChocolateText.com. "Since partnering with Comcast Business, we're now able to ensure our customers are met with quality, dependable service from the second they first visit our site or make a call to one of our customer service representatives."

ChocolateText™ is a division of Nouveautes, Inc., a company that has been designing and creating edible promotional concepts for its business clients for more than 25 years. All products are manufactured and shipped directly from the company's production facility in Fairfield to gourmet wordsmiths all over the United States.

"Online businesses like ChocolateText™, understand that to provide top-of-the-line customer experiences, you need the network and communications services to support that superior product," said Michael Louden, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast's Freedom Region. "Now, to complement the design and delivery of its chocolate messages, ChocolateText™ has the internet and voice solutions it needs to provide outstanding, customer experiences every day."

For more information, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/

About ChocolateText™

ChocolateText.com is part of the Nouveautes Group of businesses which have been in the chocolate/food business for over 25 years. Our chefs work in an FDA approved kitchen using the art of European Artisinal Chocolate creating products for discriminating clients such as Dior, Bacardi, Diageo; etc. Additionally, the Incentive Gourmet division runs a Chocolate Infusion Laboratory specializing in developing commercially viable products by infusing a wide variety of ingredients in chocolate.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @Comcast Business and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

SOURCE Comcast Business

Related Links

https://business.comcast.com

