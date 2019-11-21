Comcast Business Lights up the Boston Cannons and Veterans Memorial Stadium

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that the Boston Cannons rely on Comcast Business services to provide an enhanced game-day fan experience at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Boston Cannons are a Major League Lacrosse (MLL) franchise and one of the most recognizable global lacrosse brands. With eight home games this past season, an average attendance of 4,500 fans and a dedicated pre-game fan festival, the organization aims to provide fans an exceptional game day experience, every time.

When the team announced plans to transition from Harvard Stadium to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy last December, the move came with both opportunities and challenges. In partnership with the City of Quincy, Veterans Memorial Stadium underwent several renovations – from modern seating pavilions and locker rooms to a new 40x40 foot video screen, Daktronics scoreboard and press box – but lacking existing infrastructure, the organization was in search of a reliable provider to meet their connectivity needs. The Boston Cannons turned to Comcast Business to provide Ethernet Dedicated Internet, Business Internet for their press box, as well as fan WiFi.

"If it was not for Comcast Business, we wouldn't have been able to provide a world-class entertainment experience that our fans expect in stadium and on our partner broadcast platforms," said Ian Frenette, President of the Boston Cannons. "Comcast was able to come in and quickly provide the connectivity solutions we needed to successfully kick off the 2019 season. We look forward to working with them on future projects as we continue to build up Veterans Memorial Stadium."

The Cannons finished the 2019 season with a 9-7 record, selling out two games and qualifying for MLL Championship Weekend.

"We love seeing our technology and communications services enable fan experience solutions and offerings," said Barry Bader, Vice President of Comcast Business in the Greater Boston Region. "At Comcast Business, we understand it's no longer enough to meet fan expectations, you have to exceed them, and in order for stadiums, like Veterans Memorial, to do this, a strong network at the foundation is crucial."

For more information, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @Comcast Business and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About the Boston Cannons

The Boston Cannons are a Founding Member of Major League Lacrosse (MLL) and one of the most recognizable global lacrosse brands. Led by Rob Hale and his ownership team, the Cannons won the 2011 MLL Championship, have eleven playoff appearances and hold a league record with five MLL MVP's over eighteen seasons. Off the field, The Boston Cannons Foundation was established in 2016 and is dedicated to benefiting children and families in the New England area.



About Veteran Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium is an outdoor stadium located in Quincy, MA. This historic local landmark was built from 1937-1938 under the Works Progress Administration. Going through renovations of $1.2 million in 2006 that included accessibility improvements and field improvements for multiple sports to use the facility, the city recently added to the stadium by replacing the field turf in the fall of 2018.

SOURCE Comcast Business

Related Links

https://business.comcast.com/

